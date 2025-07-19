There's a new Tyler, The Creator album coming out on Monday

It’s been just a bit shy of nine months since Tyler, The Creator released CHROMAKOPIA, his first studio album since 2021. But he’s clearly looking to pick up the pace, as Variety reports that the Goblin rapper has just begun ramping up the PR and merch machinery in support of a new album, Don’t Tap The Glass, which is expected to (semi-) surprise arrive online early next week, on Monday, July 21.

Tyler has been hinting that something was coming this Monday for a while, but sent his promotional apparatus into overdrive on Friday night, updating his Golf Wang merch store with shirts, physical media, and other collectibles related to the album. He also shouted its title amidst a show—part of the still running CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, as it happened—in Brooklyn last night, and posted a large display at the venue showing off the album’s cover and name.

What he hasn’t done, at least so far, is give any indication of what the album’s going to sound like, or who’ll appear on it: No singles, no track lists or guest lists; not even, as far as we can determine, a lick of music to suggest whether he’s further pursuing the themes on CHROMAKOPIA—which dived deep into his anxieties and his relationship with his mother—or branching out in some new direction. (There is a web site, but after a weird little intro where you’re encouraged to hit the album art with a hammer, it just redirects you to Tyler’s socials—which have yet to update with anything from the album proper.) Fans will, presumably, just have to wait another day or two to experience the new music for themselves.