Louis Tomlinson, Faith In The Future (November 11)

Louis Tomlinson - Bigger Than Me (Official Video)

Does the Don’t Worry Darling press tour that just won’t end have you wondering, “What are the other One Direction boys up to?” Well, Louis Tomlinson’s answer is out on November 11. Ripe for a reinvention, the pop charmer recruits some heavy-hitting indie talent for his second album, Faith In The Future, in producer Mike Crossey. Crossey has worked with The Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, and Wolf Alice throughout his career, and brings what edge he can to the album’s first single “Bigger Than Me.” The treacly coming-of-age track sounds like a Lifehouse-Shawn Mendes love child, and Tomlinson just doesn’t have the right kind of pipes to maneuver the anthemic instrumental. It’s not not apparent why Tomlinson’s had one of the quieter solo careers of his former bandmates—but he’s also never had a publicized altercation with his fiancée’s mom. In these troubled times of standom, sometimes it’s prudent to take what you can get. [Hattie Lindert]