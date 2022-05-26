At long last, Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t so far, far away. The new Star Wars series, featuring Ewan McGregor’s much-anticipated return to the titular role, arrives on Disney+ May 27 with the first two of its six episodes dropping at 3 a.m. ET. Directed by Deborah Chow, whose previous intergalactic credits include chapters three and seven of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place after Revenge Of The Sith, which saw Obi-Wan’s protege Anakin (Hayden Christensen) turn to the Dark Side—but before A New Hope, which had Obi-Wan fighting alongside Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, and Han up until his untimely death at Darth Vader’s (formerly Anakin’s) gloved hand.
Filling in what happened for Jedi Master Obi-Wan during this critical time in Star Wars history could mean cosmic shifts for the storytelling universe. So, of course, like a herd of Banthas champing at their bits, we’re dying to see what happens next—and can’t help but start theorizing. Here are 10 burning questions we have before watching Obi-Wan Kenobi.