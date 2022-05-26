1. How will Vader and Obi-Wan’s second face-off change the Star Wars canon?

If we were writing this list on paper, then you can bet this question would be capitalized, underlined, and in a Dark Side shade of red—because it’s pretty much the only question that really matters. Recall that, at the end of Revenge Of The Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi leaves Anakin to die on Mustafar after Anakin murders a whole bunch of Jedi children on behalf of the Sith. Previously, it was thought that the pair didn’t meet again until Vader killed Obi-Wan in A New Hope; but, of course, the TV show seems set to change all of that. The trailer never shows the two together, but Inquisitor Reva’s (Moses Ingram) insistence to Obi-Wan that “You can’t escape him!” seems at the very least…pointed.

If The Clones Wars (a 2008 TV series set between the events of the second and third prequel films) let us better know Anakin and Obi-Wan as friends, then Obi-Wan Kenobi should deconstruct their hatred in a way that imbues what we know comes next for the two enemies with new meaning. Let’s just hope that all that revisionist history doesn’t result in too many plot holes—or, god forbid, any full-blown retconning. [Alison Foreman]