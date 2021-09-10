After a whole bunch of teasing, we’ve finally got ourselves a nice, meaty glimpse of what’s been going on with Acclaimed Lumberjack and Retired Serial Killer Dexter Morgan after all this time away, in the form of a new trailer for the Dexter sequel miniseries, New Blood, that arrived online this weekend . Sorry, that’s “well-liked man-about-town Jim Lindsay” (a reference to the original author of the Dexter books) who seems to have been maintaining his human being act pretty well since the controversial finale of Showtime’s hit murder drama back in 2013.

After all, h e’s got a girlfriend (small-town police chief Angela Bishop, played by Julia Jones), and he even knows Clancy Brown! Still, though, it just wouldn’t be a Dexter revival without him being disproportionately surrounded by serial killers, a nd so Mr. Lindsay soon seems to find himself getting drawn back into the murderin’ game, a return-to-form that’s accompanied by a somewhat surprising appearance by an old friend from his Miami days: His sister Debra. (Surprising to anybody who missed that Jennifer Carpenter was coming back for New Blood, anyway, reuniting with ex-co-worker/ex-husband Michael C. Hall to play a guilt-infused mental ghost version of her character, who died at the end of the show’s final season.)



Anyway: When kids start dying in Dexter’s vicinity, the old “serial kill serial killer” urges start coming back, likely only exacerbated by the sudden reappearance of his long-lost son Harrison (Jack Alcott), the one person who knows that this humble PNW shopkeep was once Florida’s foremost purchaser of big ol’ murder tarps. And it’s not like the Dark Passenger has just gone away, no matter how cheerfully Iggy Pop sings about it on the trailer’s soundtrack. As Dexter himself asserts, he’s probably still a monster—but he does at least promise to be an “evolving ” one; here’s hoping former Dexter showrunner Clyde Phil lips (who left the show at the end of what many considered its last really good season on Showtime) can find new ways to make that evolution compelling.