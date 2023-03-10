Oscars 2023 Predictions: Who will win and who should win

Awards

Oscars 2023 Predictions: Who will win and who should win

Our final picks and preferences for what's shaping up to be some very tight races in the major categories

By
Cindy White
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Oscars 2023 Predictions: Who will win and who should win
Graphic: A24, Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, Searchlight Pictures

The months-long walkup to the 95th Academy Awards has revealed, well, not quite as much as you might think. Usually by this point there are clear frontrunners in the major Oscar categories, but the races are unusually tight this year. Even the usual precursors, like the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Director’s Guild Awards, haven’t been able to agree on much. Which is why so many of these categories remain too close to call—but we’re going to try and call them anyway.
These picks should provide some insight for your Oscar pool ballot, but you could also just go with your gut for many of them. That’s not much different than the way Oscar voters make their choices anyway, so you’ll be in good company.

Here then, are the top categories in alphabetical order, with the exception of best picture because, just like the Oscars broadcast, we’re saving the best for last. Oh, and be sure to check back after the Oscars to see how we did.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Actor in a Leading Role

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis
Austin Butler in Elvis
Photo: Hugh Stewart/Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominees: Austin Butler, Elvis; Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Paul Mescal, Aftersun; Bill Nighy, Living

Will win: Austin Butler

Should win: Colin Farrell

Austin Butler seems to have the wind behind him as the nominees approach the finish line. The Academy loves to reward transformational performances, especially in biopics, and especially in musical biopics. Butler captured the essence of Elvis Presley, while also making the role his own. He did his own singing and hip-gyrating choreography, and he held onto his Elvis voice long after the film wrapped. That level of commitment is certainly award-worthy.

His biggest competition this season has been Brendan Fraser, whose own transformational performance in The Whale won him the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice awards. While Fraser is clearly esteemed by his peers and we’d all love to see a triumphant ending to his comeback story, we’re still giving Butler the advantage. His role simply came with greater demands and Elvis got a lot more love in the other categories this year.

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell didn’t have any fancy makeup effects to boost his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin. All he needed were those perfect, all-natural eyebrows. His subdued performance may not have gotten as much attention as the more showy roles in this category, but he delivered a perfectly calibrated slow burn for the ages.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: A24

Nominees: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Judd Hirsch, The Fablemans; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Will win: Ke Huy Quan

Should win: Ke Huy Quan

If there is such a thing as a lock in the acting categories this year, it’s got to be Ke Huy Quan for his extraordinary comeback performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Despite losing the BAFTA to Barry Keoghan, he’s been a frontrunner all season. And with every award he’s won, we’ve gotten to hear more about his story and the years he spent in exile while trying to get a job in Hollywood after his early success as a child actor. He’s been consistently humble, enthusiastic, and authentic, and if there’s one thing Academy voters love it’s a feel-good narrative.

That’s not to say he doesn’t deserve it for his outstanding work on the film. Like everyone in Everything Everywhere All At Once, he plays multiple roles and makes each one completely believable. There’s no lack of consensus that Quan deserves to be recognized among the many great actors in this category. We also think he should win it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Actress in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: A24

Nominees: Cate Blanchett, Tár; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie; Michelle Williams, The Fablemans; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Will win: Michelle Yeoh

Should win: Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett

Can there be a tie at the Oscars? Yes, it’s happened six times before (you try deciding between Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand—the Academy couldn’t). We don’t actually think it will happen this year, though. As tight as the race is, it’s starting to look like Michelle Yeoh will pull ahead in the end. She took home the SAG award, among others, and has momentum on her side. We love that for her. It would be her first Oscar, and the second win ever in the best actress category for a woman of color (the first being Halle Berry for Monster’s Ball in 2002).

It’s hard to root against Cate Blanchett, though. Her fearless performance in Tár is the centerpiece around which the entire film is built.

Though the two films are very different, they both rely on the strengths of their leading actresses. Yeoh and Blanchett each carried their respective films on their backs, though Yeoh arguably had a better supporting cast. If we had our say, we’d call it a tie and give them both statuettes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Actress in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: A24

Nominees: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Will win: Jamie Lee Curtis

Should win: Angela Bassett

Much like her Everything Everywhere co-star Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis has been lighting up podiums with her entertaining speeches as she picks up one award after another. She’s a joy to watch, and that counts for something. Her win at the SAG Awards was further proof that her surge is real. We wouldn’t go so far as to say her performance in the film is the best (that would be Hsu), but we know that the Academy doesn’t always consider just the role that an actor is up for in that particular year. If Curtis wins it will be because of her entire body of work.

Speaking of honoring a career rather than a single role, we’d love to see Angela Bassett walk away with this one. Sure, it’s a long overdue award for a stellar career that’s spanned decades, but we also happen to think she was great in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s tough to say whether the fact that this role was in a Marvel movie will put her at a disadvantage, but superhero or no, she gave everything in that film, and she deserves to be recognized for it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Animated Feature Film

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro
Photo: Jason Schmidt/Netflix

Nominees: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel The Shell With Shoes On; Puss In Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; Turning Red

Will win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Should win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

In a year when so many categories are still too close to call, there are still a couple of sure bets. This is one of them. Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion-animated take on the puppet who dreamed of becoming a real boy is the kind of dark fairytale he does best. So far, Pinocchio has won just about every award it’s been up for this season and there’s no reason to expect that will change. So go ahead and fill out this category in your Oscar pool ballot with confidence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Cinematography

Cinematography

Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet On The Western Front
Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet On The Western Front
Photo: Reiner Bajo/Netflix

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front; Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths; Elvis; Empire Of Light; Tár

Will win: All Quiet On The Western Front

Should win: Elvis

It seems crazy to bet against the legendary Roger Deakins in the cinematography category, but the competition is unusually stiff this year and there hasn’t been much talk around Empire Of Light. Instead, the conversation has focused on BAFTA winner James Friend and his harrowing rendering of the battlefields of World War I in All Quiet On The Western Front. The film has proven to be popular with critics and awards voters, and we don’t see the Academy missing this opportunity to honor it here.

That being said, we’re still rooting for Mandy Walker to become the first woman to win for her vivid cinematography in Elvis. Her win at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards came a little late in the season to have much of an impact on the Oscars, but it does show that she has the respect of her peers. Her approach to charting the rise of the rock ‘n’ roll superstar through the decades using custom lenses for each era was masterful, so it would be a much-deserved win as well as a historic one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Costume Design

Costume Design

Austin Butler in Elvis
Austin Butler in Elvis
Photo: Hugh Stewart/Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominees: Babylon; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All At Once; Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Will Win: Elvis

Should Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin—Baz Luhrmann’s creative partner on screen and in real life— has already earned Oscars for best costume design on two of their previous collaborations: Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby. She also won for best production design for both, and is up for an Oscar for both categories once again for her work on Elvis. It’s hard to argue with that track record. From recreating The King’s memorable onstage outfits to dressing everyone on screen in period-appropriate streetwear, she had plenty of opportunities to impress Oscar voters who saw the film.

On the other hand, Ruth Carter’s historic Oscar win for her Black Panther costumes in 2019 meant so much to so many, it would be wonderful to see her come back and do it again for the sequel film. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever she expanded on the designs she previously created, introducing a new look and new cultural references for Namor and his Talocan people. We’d give her an award just for putting Tenoch Huerta in short shorts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Directing

Directing

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on the set of Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on the set of Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: A24

Nominees: The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh; Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg; Tár, Todd Field, Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Will win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Should win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

With lots of awards under their belts already, it looks like there’s a pretty clear path to victory for the Daniels in the directing category. As much as they were helped by some fantastic performances, the weird and wild experience that is Everything Everywhere All At Once is all down to their collective genius. We can appreciate the way Martin McDonagh made The Banshees Of Inishirin somehow sweeping and claustrophobic at the same time; or the subtle, nightmarish menace Todd Field pulled off in Tár; or even the personal history that infused Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, but none of them took the kinds of risk and swung for the fences the way the Daniels did. They’ll likely win this award, and definitely should.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Documentary Feature

Documentary Feature

Navalny
Navalny
Photo: CNN Films

Nominees: All That Breathes; All The Beauty And The Bloodshed; Fire Of Love; A House Made Of Splinters; Navalny

Will win: Navalny

Should win: Navalny

With the possible exception of Fire Of Love, none of the nominated documentaries really distinguished themselves this year outside of their particular niches. All That Breathes is about the attempt to save a bird species in the highly polluted city of Delhi. All The Beauty And The Bloodshed is the latest expose on the Sackler family. A House Made Of Spinters depicts children in a group home awaiting custody battles. They’re all pretty standard documentary fare.

Navalny, however, plays like a spy thriller as it follows Russian anti-Putin activist Alexei Navalny investigating his attempted assassination by poison in 2020. It doesn’t hurt that the film is timely and has been available on streaming on HBO Max since January. We could also see Fire Of Love, about a couple of married scientists who perished while studying volcanoes, coming in for an upset, but we suspect the opportunity for Academy voters to thumb their noses at Putin by giving it to a film celebrating his enemy will be too good to pass up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Film Editing

Film Editing

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: A24

Nominees: The Banshees Of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All At Once; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Should win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

The other films in this category may have had some skillful and artistic editing, but none had quite as much editing as Everything Everywhere All At Once. It’s not even close. If for some reason things start going wrong and the film doesn’t win as much as we expect it to on Oscar night, at least this one will be a lock. Paul Rogers already has won the ACE award, an Independent Spirit award, a BAFTA, and the Critics Choice award for his work on the film, so we fully expect to see him up on the podium come Oscar night.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

International Feature Film

International Feature Film

Felix Kammerer
Felix Kammerer
Photo: Netflix

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front; Argentina, 1985; Close; EO; The Quiet Girl

Will win: All Quiet On The Western Front

Should win: All Quiet On The Western Front

With Everything Everywhere All At Once looking to take the top prize in the best picture category, this will be the Academy’s best chance to honor All Quiet On The Western Front, a film that has already received lots of accolades, including best film at the BAFTAs (where it picked up a total of seven awards). We don’t think it’ll perform as strongly at the Oscars as it did across the pond, but this one is pretty much guaranteed. This is a film a lot of critics loved, so there’s even a slight chance it could pull off a double win in international feature film and best picture, a feat last accomplished by Parasite in 2020.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Makeup and Hairstyling

Makeup and Hairstyling

Austin Butler in Elvis
Austin Butler in Elvis
Photo: Hugh Stewart/Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; The Whale

Will win: Elvis

Should win: Elvis

Many Oscar watchers are keeping a close eye on this race as an indication of who might win best actor. Elvis and The Whale are the top contenders here, just as Butler and Fraser are facing off in the acting category. We’re giving the edge to Elvis for its many different looks spanning the decades of Elvis Presley’s rise to fame. We see him go from fresh, young, vibrant heartthrob to a bloated Las Vegas showman. While the fat suit and makeup on Fraser make him nearly unrecognizable in The Whale, it’s pretty much just the one look. We’ll be curious to see if there really is a correlation between this category and the top acting prize.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Music (Original Song)

Music (Original Song)

Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
Photo: DVV Entertainment

Nominees: “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman; “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Will win: “Naatu Naatu”

Should win: “Naatu Naatu”

One of the things we’re most excited to see on the Oscar broadcast is the live performance of “Naatu Naatu.” We just know it’s going to bring the house down. The song already won a Golden Globe and could make history by repeating that feat at the Oscars. RRR became an international sensation last year, but didn’t get much in the way of Academy Award nominations (India didn’t even submit RRR as its official national film), so it would be the best way to acknowledge the film and its unexpected popularity. Not only that but it’s the only diegetic number in this category, which serves to move the film’s story forward rather than simply providing a background vibe. It may sound wild to pick this song over tracks from the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Diane Warren, and David Byrne, but we call it like we see it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Sound

Sound

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Photo: Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front; Avatar: The Way Of Water; The Batman; Elvis; Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Top Gun: Maverick

Should win: All Quiet On The Western Front

There was a time when Top Gun: Maverick was seriously in the conversation for best picture, but now it’s looking like this category might be its best chance to win anything at the Oscars. We expect the Academy to take the opportunity to ensure the biggest film of 2022 doesn’t go home empty-handed (lest they seem elitist and out of touch). The sound team really did do a great job making us feel like we were in the sky with those planes, so we wouldn’t be mad at this win. It could also be another chance to award All Quiet On The Western Front, which also recreated an immersive soundscape based in military conflict (albeit many decades apart), but chances are the Academy will go with the populist choice here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Visual Effects

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Photo: 20th Century Studios

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front; Avatar: The Way Of Water; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Avatar: The Way Of Water

Should win: Avatar: The Way Of Water

Why even nominate four other films in this category when we all know there’s no way Avatar: The Way Of Water isn’t taking this award home. Other than best picture, all of the other nominations for this film are in technical categories, and this is its best chance to win something. The main appeal of the film was its visual effects, and no other film last year relied as heavily on them, so for the Academy to choose anything else would be unthinkable. If we were to rank these categories from our most confident prediction down to the least confident, this one would be at the top. It’s an easy point for your Oscar ballot, too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Ben Whishaw, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley in Women Talking
Ben Whishaw, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley in Women Talking
Photo: Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson; Living, Kazuo Ishiguro; Top Gun: Maverick Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks; Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Will win: Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Should win: Women Talking, Sarah Polley

This award often goes to a single writer, and this year Sarah Polley fits the bill (also, women filmmakers tend to win more often for screenplay than for directing). Her contemplative, delicate script for Women Talking captured the spirit of Miriam Toews’ novel, and with wins at the Critics Choice Awards, WGA Awards, and Independent Spirit Awards, it’s got some heat coming into the Oscars. It’s too bad the film didn’t get more attention, but this may be its place to shine. We also have to put in a good word for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a sentimental favorite that we don’t think will or should win, but in some cases, a nomination is a win in itself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: A24

Nominees: The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh; Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert; The Fablemans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner; Tár, Todd Field; Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Should win: The Banshees Of Inisherin

This is another one that’s difficult to predict. The strengths of Everything Everywhere are in its performances, directing, and editing, but if we were to define the term “original” not as the Academy intends it (as in not based on any previous work) but to mean fresh, inventive, and unexpected, then Everything Everywhere wins hands down. In terms of screenwriting craft, though, we would love to see The Banshees Of Inisherin win here. Martin McDonagh’s writing is so nuanced and layered with meaning. As simple as it seems, there’s so much to unpack in the film. That’s something very difficult to pull off and we think he should be rewarded for it.

Advertisement

19 / 20

Best Picture

Best Picture

(Clockwise from bottom left:) Triangle Of Sadness (Neon), Top Gun: Maverick (Courtesy Paramount Pictures), Everything Everywhere All At Once (Allyson Riggs), Elvis (Warner Bros.), Women Talking (Courtesy United Artists), Tár (Courtesy of Focus Features), The Banshees Of Inisherin (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures), The Fabelmans (Merie Weismiller Wallace / Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment) Avatar: The Way Of Water (Walt Disney Studios), All Quiet On The Western Front (Reiner Bajo)
(Clockwise from bottom left:) Triangle Of Sadness (Neon), Top Gun: Maverick (Courtesy Paramount Pictures), Everything Everywhere All At Once (Allyson Riggs), Elvis (Warner Bros.), Women Talking (Courtesy United Artists), Tár (Courtesy of Focus Features), The Banshees Of Inisherin (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures), The Fabelmans (Merie Weismiller Wallace / Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment) Avatar: The Way Of Water (Walt Disney Studios), All Quiet On The Western Front (Reiner Bajo)
Graphic: The A.V. Club

Nominees: All Quiet On The Western Front; Avatar: The Way Of Water; The Banshees Of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All At Once; The Fabelmans; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle Of Sadness; Woman Talking

Will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Should win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Last year at this time it might have been impossible to imagine, but if there’s just one film coming into the Oscars with the momentum to go all the way it’s Everything Everywhere All At Once. It seemed to come out of nowhere last March and then never really went away. It’s been scooping up lots of hardware this awards season, pulling off rare sweeps and breaking records. This may not be the kind of film that used to come out on top of the Oscars, but look at what’s happened in the last few years. We got CODA last year, Nomadland in 2021, and Parasite the year before that—all of them smaller films with big followings. If there is an upset, look for it to come from another unexpected favorite, All Quiet On The Western Front. But we really don’t see it going any other way.

Advertisement

20 / 20