Following last year’s pared down Oscars ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is planning to come back with a bang (and possibly as a superspreader event). It’s been reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety that, this year, the ceremony will not require in-person attendees to show proof of vaccination. Instead, Oscars attendees will have to present a negative PCR test or a negative rapid antigen test just before the biggest night in Hollywood.

Advertisement

It makes sense why The Academy might do this; many celebrities would probably have to explain why they were barred for attending the event and that probably would be uncomfortable—for them. It’d be a Met Gala/Nicki Minaj Ballgate thing all over again.

According to THR, The Academy’s internal policy which requires all of its employees to be vaccinated, but the organization declined to comment at all. While the forthcoming ceremony’s protocol technically adheres to the latest minimum requirements from the Los Angeles Department of Health, the emphasis should be on minimum . So far, no other details concerning the usage of masks or other precautions have been released.

This is a total breakaway from the stated protocols of other in-person award ceremonies being held this year. The upcoming SAG and Critics Choice Awards ceremonies, for examples, require proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test result for entry.

“We will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. I can’t invite people to a show where they’re not going to feel safe,” Joey Berlin, COO of the Critics Choice Association tells THR.

Though the Oscars were held at Union Station last year as a move to mitigate the COVID spread, the 2022 ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre (which seats about 3,400 people) on March 27.