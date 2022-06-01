Alright, gentleman pirates, get that poop deck swabbed, hoist the mainsails, and make sure to stock your secret wardrobe with the finest cashmere scarves because Our Flag Means Death is coming back for a second season .

The hit “pirate show,” referred to, with love, on social media as “the pirate show,” wrapped up its first season last March, and the cult surrounding the show has only grown. Our Flag Means Death was at the center of a number of Venn diagrams, the nexus of Taika Waititi comedies, queer romance, and lavish production designs. The show’s big heart and big laughs have made it the perfect subject for gif-based photosets on Tumblr. It really was tailor-made for that site.



Thankfully, HBO Max saw the benefit in people loving the show and made the tough decision to finally announce a second season. “We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” Flag creator David Jenkins said.

Advertisement

For those who haven’t fallen in love with the show yet, Our Flag Means Death follows a would-be pirate, Stede (Rhys Darby), who abandons his life as an upstanding gentleman for a life on the high seas. While he’s rich enough to afford a ship and a crew, it’s not until he meets the legendary pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) that he starts to learn that there’s more to swashbuckling than avoiding scurvy and wearing a parrot on your shoulder. And here’s the really weird part: Blackbeard learns a little bit about being a gentleman as well.

While HBO Max was nice enough to announce a second season, they haven’t yet told us when we can watch it. We’ll keep our glued eyes to the spyglass for developments.