It’s been a while since Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson worked on a project together; the last time was in 2005, when they co-directed and co-starred in The Wendell Baker Story. But previous collaborations like Bottle Rocket and The Royal Tenenbaums are great examples of how fruitful it can be when Hollywood family members work together. (As we are amateur Wilson family historians, we should also note how frequently they’ve been joined onscreen by their older brother Andrew “Beef Supreme” Wilson.)

The brothers have obviously kept busy with their individual careers: Owen almost out-charmed Tom Hiddleston on Disney+’s Loki, and Luke provides a calm center for all the teenage heroics on The CW’s Stargirl. But they remain such laidback dudes that being on opposing sides of the DC/Marvel adaptations feud hasn’t stoked any sibling rivalry—not even when they were sharing a house while filming their respective superhero shows. That’s according to Luke Wilson, who assured TVLine’s Matt Mitovich during a Stargirl season-two virtual panel that he and Owen got along great while living together for the first time in decades. Their roles as more down-to-earth characters in superhero-filled worlds suit their laconic charms, so there was never any real competition between them. The actor, who plays Pat Dugan on Stargirl, said:

“I don’t know that we had a rivalry, but he has two sons, and they watched both shows. I feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for Stargirl, but I don’t know, I might have just been projecting that. [Laughs.] But they made a great show, and it really was fun to live together. We hadn’t done that in a long time, but to be on location at the same time and live in a house at the same time, was really fun.”

Wilson didn’t say if he shared any Stargirl season two spoilers with his brother, but he did acknowledge that he struggled to make sense of Loki’s timey wimey stuff: “I never got the plot of Loki. I had to have it explained to me several times.”

Stargirl returns to The CW on Tuesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. CT.