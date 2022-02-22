In the fifth episode of Pam & Tommy, the TV show dramatizing the release of the Pam ela Anderson & Tommy L ee sex tape, an angry Tommy Lee storms into a recording studio that he thinks Mötley Crüe are still important enough to use and gets into an argument with an up-and-coming band that very much resembles Third Eye Blind.

While the scene itself works well as a shorthand for one omnipresent band being replaced by another as time passes them by, Third Eye Blind frontman/alleged jerk Stephan Jenkins has been getting out there to set the record straight and assure everyone that his band, unlike others, has never been in a feud with Mötley Crüe.

Jenkins spoke with Variety about the scene, saying that not only has he never worked in the same studio as Mötley Crüe, but that he hadn’t “even heard them” at the time the fictional run-in took place.



“I actually saw Tommy Lee’s penis before I ever heard their band,” he adds charmingly, before adding that he hadn’t wat ched Baywatch either, so the Anderson/Lee sex tape was “my first introduction to them.”

“And so we never kicked them out of the studio, but my drummer Brad said that what inspired him to play drums when he was a little kid was Mötley Crüe,” Jenkins says. “So there is a part of Third Eye Blind taking some kind of inspiration from Tommy Lee’s drumming.”

Variety did manage to track down the person responsible for the fictional encounter: Executive producer Rob Siegel. Apparently, Siegel “did a little quick Google search” to see which other bands were on Elektra along with Mötley Crüe in 1996. He discovered that “the timing was perfect” for a scene where Third Eye Blind is recording their first full-length album when an angry Lee busts into their studio.



As for what Jenkins thinks of the show itself, he says he hasn’t watched Pam & Tommy but that he “[hopes] whoever played me on TV was pretty.” In another interview from TMZ, he also says he’d liked to be portrayed by Tom Hardy or, preferably, Tilda Swinton in TV and movies going forward.



