R.I.P. Paul Teal, One Tree Hill actor

Paul Teal is dead. Teal, an actor best known for his appearances on One Tree Hill, died Friday, November 15, from cancer. Teal’s agent, Susan Tolan Walters, confirmed his death to CNN. He was 35.

“His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him,” Walters said in a statement. “The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable.”

Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1989, Teal made his television debut as Josh on One Tree Hill. He appeared in seven episodes in season seven before continuing a television career. Following One Tree Hill, Teal began to work steadily on TV, appearing on Good Behavior, Dynasty, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Teal started to break into movies in previous years, starring in Fear Street: Part Two – 1978 and Deep Water, co-starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas. Recently, he appeared in the miniseries George & Tammy and the Disney Original Movie Descendants: The Rise Of Red. He will also appear in the Starz series The Hunting Wives, starring Durmot Mulroney, Malin Akerman, and Brittany Snow.

Teal’s fiancée, Emilia Torello, mourned her loss on Instagram. “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”