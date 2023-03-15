Pete Davidson’s Bupkis, the latest iteration of his fictionalized life story, has an all-star cast and, now, a release date to boot. The show will land on Peacock on May 4, which puts it in prime competition with Disney+’s May the 4th be with you offerings, forcing (pun intended) viewers to choose, once again, between Grogu and Pete Davidson.



While the plot, described as a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life,” sounds exactly like his 2020 Judd Apatow movie, The King Of Staten Island, it’s not. Instead, this one “combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” So, ok, maybe it doesn’t sound that different. But, based on the description, it will be less of a dramedy and more of a Curb Your Enthusiasm-style version of himself. Plus, it’s a half-hour comedy, which we couldn’t be more thankful for.



What it does have is a stacked cast. Most notably, the show shares the distinction, along with Martin Scorsese’s career-defining The Irishman, of pulling Joe Pesci out of retirement. Ignoring the Russian animated movie, ‌A Warrior’s Tail, in which Pesci voiced a character, and that Home Alone-based Google commercial that features his voice, Bupkis is Pesci’s only screen appearance since the 2010 Taylor Hackford movie Love Ranch. So our next question is, what does Pete Davidson have on Joe Pesci?



Pesci will co-star as Davidson’s grandfather alongside Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother, who will take turns telling Davidson to stop getting tattoos, smoking the finest herb, and doing bupkis. They’ll be joined by guest stars Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders. What can you do? People love this guy.



Check out all the first-look images below.

