Pink feels bad about that whole Suzy Eddie Izzard episode

When Pink isn’t flipping through the air or fielding circumcision protestors and human remains at one of her raucous live shows, the “TRUSTFALL” singer is at home trying to set a good example for children as well as standing up to the haters on social media, two pastimes which occasionally intersect.

Almost a month ago now, the singer went viral for blowing up on an X user who compared her to comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard on her birthday. (Izzard “added the name ‘Suzy’ to [her] names” in June.) “I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful,” Pink wrote. “You’re no one.” In follow up posts, she also berated the user—who has since deleted their original post—as being “lonely,” “miserable,” and a “nameless fucko,” all apparently in the service of a life lesson for her 12-year-old-daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s... a lot of words in response to a photo comparing the singer to a pretty well-loved comedian, one who had nothing to do with the original post herself.

In that regard, Pink does seem to regret at least some of her rant. “I felt bad about that. Eddie Izzard is awesome,” she said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I try to do less and less of that. But I was sitting with Willow (her daughter), and it was a moment where she was like, ‘Man, that must hurt,’ and I was like, ‘Sometimes it gets to me, baby.’ She said, ‘I understand,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Also: You’re 12.’”

Advertisement

Pink is known for having a rambunctious attitude toward her detractors, expressed in messages like the above as well as sung shutdowns, lengthy Instagram rants, and political posts telling conservatives to “PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF.”

Now, though, the singer is trying to resist the urge. “That’s the level of maturity I’m still aspiring to. But I’m allergic to injustice of any kind,” she said. “Twitter’s gross, it’s all gross. I don’t want to put more negativity into the world. The world needs light and love and compassion for idiots. I’m working on it.”