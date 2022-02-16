If you’re a fan of movie director Quentin Tarantino and prestige television shows about the cutthroat world of Silicon Valley’s rideshare business, here’s another reason to be super pumped about Super Pumped. Quentin Tarantino will narrate the show, which seems a little bit like a curveball, but sure.

This wouldn’t be Tarantino’s first voice-over gig, having lent his nasally tones to his own Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and The Hateful Eight, as well as an episode of Daffy Duck’s 2000s series Duck Dodgers, in which he played Master Moloch, Daffy’s kung-fu trainer, and, yeah, probably best not to revive that character.



As to why Tarantino is working on this show might have something to do with Uma Thurman’s involvement. Thurman, who plays Arianna Huffington with House Of Gucci-ian verve, hasn’t worked with Tarantino since Kill Bill Vol. 2. The two were on the outs for years following the film’s production over a stunt that nearly killed Thurman. In 2018, Thurman called the crash “negligent to the point of criminality” but did not hold it against Tarantino, whom she said was “deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event.”

In addition to Thurman and star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the always welcome Kyle Chandler, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Elisabeth Shue are joining the fray over Uber.

At yesterday’s glorious Paramount’s investors day (and what a celebratory Paramount investors day it was!), they announced that Super Pumped would be returning for another season. The show will lean into an anthology format, with Super Pumped’s second season (which we can only assume is called Super Pumped, Too) focusing on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg. Social Network 2 Super Pumped, Too will focus on the more recent democracy-destroying, genocide-enabling version of the site, so hopefully, that’s not what Aaron Sorkin had planned.

Super Pumped premieres on Showtime at 10 p.m. on February 27.