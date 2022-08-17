After notably being nominated for three Emmys in 2020 and having the trophies taken away by a hazmat-clad attendant, Hulu’s Ramy is back for a third season. The A24-produced series follows the titular character as he explores modern Egyptian-American identity and what it means to be a good Muslim, often to surreal, jaw-dropping effect.

The official synopsis reads:

Golden Globe® Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy. The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns—and in some cases, lies—while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

Advertisement

Hulu and Youssef also shared some new teaser art for the third season, which depicts Ramy with some new accessories from the jewelry store, as well as the dog that came to symbolize his quest for maturity in season two.

Ramy also stars Laith Nakli (Ms. Marvel), Hiam Abbass (Succession), Amr Waked (Wonder Woman 1984), and May Calamawy (Moon Knight). The second season notably had a recurring guest role from Mahershala Ali, and given its shocking finale, it seems likely that some familiar faces will be back to address their unfinished business. Season three has also already confirmed supermodel Bella Hadid as a guest star , who is set to make her acting debut in the series.

Season three of Ramy premieres with all 10 episodes on September 30. The first two seasons are available now on Hulu.