Let's rank the new Real Housewives Of New York City, shall we?

Features

Let's rank the new Real Housewives Of New York City, shall we?

Who among season 14's rookies has the most reality star power?

By
Christina Izzo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons attend Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room in July (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons attend Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room in July (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Graphic: Libby McGuire

New York is a famously changeful city: Buildings get demolished and reconstructed with Lego-like glee, once-hot restaurants are downgraded to “so 2006” status at whiplash speed (sorry, Catch), and, yes, even its reality TV personalities are traded in for newer, shinier models.

Advertisement

Such was the case with The Real Housewives Of New York City, one of Bravo’s longest-running franchises. Since 2008, the Manhattan-based series has made veritable celebrities—all toaster-oven lines, live cabaret tours and $100-million-dollar cocktail brands—out of its veteran cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Bethenney Frankel, and Dorinda Medley. (The latter two have not been involved with RHONY for several seasons: Frankel left in 2019 of her own accord; Medley a year later, seemingly less so.)

Together, with rotating seasonal fillers—an Aviva Frescher here, a Kristen Taekman there—the New York vets have given the Housewives brand some of its most iconic and meme-worthy moments: prosthetic leg throws, “I Made It Nice!” meltdowns, bug-eyed runway walks, all of Scary Island. But that dramatic legacy couldn’t save them from the city’s changefulness: Following a tense, tepidly received 13th season in which younger, more progressive characters (Leah Sweeney, Ebony K. Williams) butted against the old guard, Bravo producers cleaned house for the season 14 cast, the first in the show’s 15-year history to not feature the O.G. NYC housewife, Ramona Singer.

De Lesseps and Morgan have been relocated to a Simple Life-meets-Schitt’s Creek-esque spinoff, Luann & Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake. And they’ll be joined by four other franchise rejects—Medley, Singer, Takeman, and Kelly Killoren Bensimon—who will next be seen in a “RHONY Legacy” season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip this December.

But the rebooted flagship, which premiered on Bravo on July 16, is now a collection of fresh faces, foraying graciously deeper into racial diversity (four of the six principal players are women of color), proud queerness (we finally got our first openly gay Housewife) and—gasp!—Brooklyn (justice for Alex McCord). But the reality rules still apply: Not all Housewives are created equal. Here’s how the RHONY rookies stack up so far in terms of reality-star juice.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 | RHONY Sneak Peek | Bravo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

7. Lizzy Savetsky

7. Lizzy Savetsky

Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails in 2022
Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails in 2022
Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine

Tagline: N/A

No, you haven’t seen Savetsky in The Real Housewives Of New York City but once upon a very brief time, she was a member of the RHONY season 14 cast. Alas, despite filming with the rest of the new Housewives for several weeks, the Orthodox influencer received “a torrent of antisemitic attacks” online following news of her casting and subsequently exited the series early. The premiere’s choppy editing—picking up in the middle of both the #Catchgate and #Cheesegate fights without any footage to establish said feuds—is likely due to producers having to cut around Savetsky’s early appearances.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

6. Sai De Silva

6. Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva attends The Real Housewives Of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room in July
Sai De Silva attends The Real Housewives Of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room in July
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Tagline: “In New York, there’s a lot of bad apples but I’m the baddest of the bunch.”

Advertisement

It’s not that Sai is a bad apple, per se. It’s just that, save for a Boerum Hill zip code and a truly insane amount of garment bags for one three-day excursion to the Hamptons (“I pack for my moods: overly glamorous, cranky bitch, country club, equestrian life…”), the content creator ironically hasn’t brought much content to the RHONY reboot, largely serving instead as the painstakingly styled sidekick of Brynn Whitfield. She’s not as high-fashion as Jenna Lyons nor as unabashedly rude as Jessel Taank nor as cheeky as Whitfield, and her chosen digital occupation actually might be her television downfall: Her job is inherently powered by calculated self-awareness, which doesn’t lend the kind of emotional messiness that the Housewives franchise thrives on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

5. Jessel Taank

5. Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank attends The Real Housewives Of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room in July
Jessel Taank attends The Real Housewives Of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room in July
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Tagline: “I always bring the flavor. It’s not my fault you don’t have any taste.”

Advertisement

We’ll be clear: We don’t like Jessel Taank. In the grand tradition of Ramona Singer, Jessel is a nightmare houseguest (“I don’t think I’ve ever been this cold, and I live in England,” she complains about Erin’s Hamptons home), an ungrateful giftee (“I feel like a Christmas tree. I’m a fucking Christmas tree,” she complains about Jenna’s lingerie present), and is, overall, socially uncouth. But those exceptionally bratty moments from the fashion publicist have been offset by some unhinged character reveals that hint at messy potential. She hasn’t had sex with her husband in more than a year, but once stuck a popsicle up her vagina. She’s the first Indian star of any Real Housewives franchise and that traditional heritage added an extra layer of drama to her IVF proceedings. And she was making headlines before the show even aired, vomiting in view of paparazzi at the swanky premiere party at the Rainbow Room. Every Housewives season needs somebody that annoys everybody, and it’s looking like Taank is that person.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

4. Erin Lichy

4. Erin Lichy

Erin Lichy attends a goop and Banana Republic celebration of the start of summer in June
Erin Lichy attends a goop and Banana Republic celebration of the start of summer in June
Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for goop

Tagline: “I’m a true New Yorker. The only bull I’ll take is by the horns.”

Just as you need one who bothers, you need another who is always bothered: the Manhattan-born realtor, interior designer, and shakshuka lover has found herself in the middle of many of season 14’s dramas thus far, playing aggrieved defense when Brynn dubs her restaurant choice not trendy enough, or when Jenna decides she’d rather stay at her own Sag Harbor abode than at Erin’s, or when Sai mocks the aforementioned Israeli egg dish she whips up for the women’s breakfast. Out of the new class of Housewives, Lichy is the closest spiritually to those of years’ past, with equal parts sensitivity and snark that echo early days Bethenny.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

3. Brynn Whitfield

3. Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield attends The Real Housewives Of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room in July
Brynn Whitfield attends The Real Housewives Of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room in July
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Tagline: “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.”

“It’s hard to stay mad at Brynn,” said Erin, her most frequent dueling partner, in the season 14 premiere. “She’s fun, she’s sweet, she’s bubbly. She makes it light enough that you kind of forget.” And yes, for the first few eps of the season, all of that extra-brut effervescence threatened to flood the fact that Brynn is an actual person, not just a performative TV personality. She’s a shameless flirt (“There’s a 20 percent chance I might marry him and it’s increasing,” she declares of her third ex-fiancé), a campy camera hog (she welcomes guests to Sai’s house back-first so they can all get an eyeful of her derrière in a low-cut gown), and a cheeky menace—and delighting in her drama-causing deviousness like a younger sibling. But the August 6 episode revealed that beneath all that flamboyance hides a deeply wounded woman who has survived familial abandonment and abuse, who isn’t afraid to get vulnerable about the realities of her biracial identity, and who is constantly searching for the warmth and validation of love that was denied to her at such a young age. There’s greatness here—or, at the very least, great TV.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

2. Jenna Lyons

2. Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons attends Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room in July
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room in July
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tagline: “My lashes may be fake, but I definitely keep it real.”

There’s aspiration built into The Real Housewives empire. Viewers take voyeuristic pleasure in peeking into a world of haute fashions, extravagant properties, and busy social calendars week after week. But RHONY season 14 proves that even its wealthy, well-heeled stars aspire to be more—they aspire to be Jenna Lyons. Lyons was the only “name” going into the reboot, having cultivated fashion-world fame as the former creative director of J.Crew, dressing everyone from Beyoncé to the Obamas, and parlaying that industry notoriety into her own reality show (the now-defunct Stylish With Jenna Lyons), guest spots on Girls, and frequent real estate on magazine covers. And that status is evident among the rest of the cast: Jenna is immediately given the best room during their Sag Harbor sojourn, the mere sight of her 400-pair shoe closet leaves the women fangirling, and they immediately acquiesce to her biting (but correct) style critiques. (“You can’t have Alexander Wang on your back and Balenciaga on your bag.”) But there’s an element of mystery to Lyons that is intriguingly at odds with the reality of, well, reality TV. Reasons for those reservations are clear: The first openly gay Housewife, Lyons was infamously outed by New York tabloids while she was still trying to find her queer footing. Whether the buttoned-up personality will eventually allow the cameras into her psyche as readily as her closet remains to be seen, but for now the struggle between her outsized status and natural introversion is a knotty, compelling watch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

1. Ubah Hassan

1. Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan attends Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room in July
Ubah Hassan attends Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room in July
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tagline: “The secret ingredient? Darling, it’s me.”

The tagline says it all. The glamorous gazelle that is Ubah Hassan—a six-foot-tall Somali-Canadian runway model who has walked for everyone from Ralph Lauren to Oscar de la Renta and has her own line of hot sauces called Ubah Hot—fully runs away with the title of MVP among the RHONY rookies. (Maybe it’s in her blood? Hassan is the cousin of fellow model-Bravolebrity Chanel Ayan, one of the stars of The Real Housewives Of Dubai.) Ubah evokes the larger-than-life spirit and chaotic charms of one of the franchise’s funniest figures, Sonja Morgan: She wolfs down bananas and wears a crystal-encrusted bra during her confessional appearances, steals cans of coconut milk from the pantry of a Jean-Georges restaurant and arrives back at the table with one bulging from the crotch of her trousers, and has already unleashed a cavalcade of quotable one-liners in the four episodes that have aired thus far. (“You just have sex one time in one night? Why take my clothes off for that?!”) Her presence is a refreshing one: an immigrant and woman of color who has made her own success in the world’s most unforgiving city, who is endlessly positive but certainly not a pushover (in a preview clip, she snatches the sunnies straight from Erin’s face, barking: “Take your glasses off when you’re talking to me”), whose natural, screen-ready charisma means she doesn’t have to manufacture moments or rehearse punchlines. If Ubah is emblematic of this next era of The Real Housewives Of New York City, we’ll surely be tuning in every week.

Advertisement

9 / 9