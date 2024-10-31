Ridley Scott's production company is looking forward to a Bee Gees biopic, a Western, and more Scott says he knows what he's doing for "the next three years."

At 86 years old, Ridley Scott is on the cusp of yet another major blockbuster (Gladiator) and shows no sign of slowing down as a director. Not only that, but he’s also got a robust slate of projects he’s involved with through his Scott Free production company where he’s a producer of both original film and television and an architect of multiple iconic franchises. In a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter, Scott and his company give a glimpse of the many, many projects he’s working on in various capacities, an exciting and varied set of ambitious stories.

On the production side, Scott Free is working on Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water, Michael Pearce’s Echo Valley, and director Michael Dowse’s Trap House, plus two the Apple TV+ projects (Peter Craig’s Dope Thief and and Steve Thompson’s Prime Target). Scott is reportedly developing a Battle of Britain film from Joe Penhall and the Kevin McMullin thriller Bomb. The company is also trying to work with Andor‘s Tony Gilroy and is “making inroads into the reality space, particularly looking into opportunities to spin off iconic scripted projects into unscripted ideas (à la Squid Game: The Challenge),” per THR.

Scott has spoken before about his regret that he didn’t keep the rights to the Alien and Blade Runner franchises, and the company is adamant that he should be involved in any future projects in that space. As such, he’s also developing a new Alien movie following the success of the recent Alien: Romulus. As a director, his next film is a Bee Gees biopic that is said to begin shooting in early 2025. He’s also looking to direct a Western, because he’s a “Western fanatic.”

“I know what I’m doing for the next three years,” Scott tells THR. “They’re written and ready to go. So now we should be looking for big directors who can handle these kinds of budgets. You can have the best horse in the world, but if you ain’t got a good jockey, the horse ain’t going to win.”