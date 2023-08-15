Character actor Darren Kent, best known for popping up on Game Of Thrones and in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, has died. This comes from Variety, which says the news was reported by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, which tweeted the following message about Kent: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.” A cause of death has not been shared publicly. Kent was 36.

Other than an appearance on the original British Shameless, Kent’s first acting roles where in horror movies Mirrors and Asylum Blackout, and in 2011 he starred in the short film Sunny Boy as a boy who—like Kent himself—lived with a rare skin disorder (Variety says Kent also had osteoporosis and arthritis). He later had small roles in Snow White And The Huntsman and Game Of Thrones, playing a man herding goats in Essos in one episode.

Advertisement

Kent had a recurring role as The Scholar on Syfy’s grindhouse-inspired Blood Drive, which starred Alan Ritchson as a cop in a dystopian United States where survivors race cars that run on blood, and he also appeared in two episodes of EastEnders. He filmed appearances in a number of projects before his death that have been released yet, but one of his final roles was in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, playing one of the (many) slain soldiers reanimated by the heroes as they try to track down a mystical artifact (one of the best scenes in any movie released this year). Kent specifically played the first corpse reanimated, the one who answers “yes” to a bunch of accidental questions before the spell reviving him wears off.