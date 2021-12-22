There’s at least one person in the world who doesn’t have sequel fatigue: Robert Pattinson. Though his upcoming film The Batman, where he’ll take on the iconic role as the Caped Crusader, was planned as a standalone film, Pattin son said that he “would love” to make it a trilogy.

Advertisement

Speaking to Empire, the Twilight star said, “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it.”

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, is the first standalone Batman flick since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Ben Affleck’s recent outings as Bruce Wayne only happened in 2016's Batman vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and 2017's (and 2021's) The Justice League, where he had to share the spotlight with Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Just because there’s no official sequel planned, though, doesn’t mean there are no plans for any of the characters in Reeves’ film. “As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon,” producer Dylan Clark told Empire.



HBO Max has a host of Batman-esque spin-offs in development, including one set at Gotham PD and one reportedly involving Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Reeves’ The Batman will also introduce Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham’s district attorney. Reeves’ co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Peter Craig.

Reeves told Empire he’s keeping his eyes on this one movie for now. “I’ve only ever made each movie as a passion project,” he said. “This even more so, because when you know something has been done well before, and is so beloved, you can’t just come in and sleepwalk through it. You have to shoot for something. We’re trying to leave our mark on this.”

The Batman is set to be released March 4, 2022.