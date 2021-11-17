Another lawsuit spurring from the deadly shooting accident during the filming of Rust has been filed. Now, the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell is suing Alec Baldwin and others for the set conditions and protocol which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mitchell was the first individual to call 91 1 following the shooting. I n her suit, she alleges injury from the shooting and is claiming assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm.

One standout detail from Mitchell’s new complaint is the assertion that script did not call for the gun to be discharged while shooting the scene.

“It was discussed that there would be [three] tight camera shots when filming resumed [after a lunch break],” the complaint reads. “One camera shot would be focused on DEFENDANT BALDWIN’s eyes, one would be focused on a bloodstain on DEFENDANT BALDWIN’s shoulder, and the third would focus on DEFENDANT BALDWIN’s torso as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun. There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person.”

Per the court documents acquired by The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell discusses the production’s potential lack of accordance with basic safety protocols, alleging that, at no time, was she advised that a gun would be discharged during filming the scene. She also alleges there was limited plexiglass in the church setting, and that crew members weren’t told to watch on monitors outside of the church at a distance.

Additionally, Mitchell states lead actor Baldwin should have checked the gun himself before shooting the scene.

“Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded,” continues the complaint. “He had no right to rely upon some alleged statement by the Assistant Director that it was a ‘cold gun.’ Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself.”

Mitchell also claims the producers intentionally brought harm to the shoot by hiring an inexperienced armorer in order to cut costs.



The previous suit filed by Serge Svetnoy, the chief lighting technician for Rust, also alleges the producers did not bring a “competent and experienced” armorer onto the set.



In addition to suing Baldwin, Mitchell’s complaint involves over a dozen production companies and individuals, including Rust armorer Rust Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.