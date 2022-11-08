Is Ryan Reynolds responsible for unleashing The Masked Singer on the U.S.? One could make a case, given that the first time many Americans ever heard of the South Korean reality competition series (titled King Of Masked Singer) was when he popped up singing a song from the hit musical Annie to promote Deadpool 2 in 2018. Nowadays, they let just about anybody sing behind a mask; back then, Reynolds was breaking ground for Americans everywhere.

“I’ve been doing this job a long time, and when you go on these international tours, you start to say, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can do?’” the actor, lovable scamp that he is, recalled during a new interview with TODAY. “And at the time, this was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So they said, ‘They have this show called The Masked Singer, which is huge in South Korea.’ I said, ‘Lord, we’re doing this show. We have to go do that show.’ And at that time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds And Octavia Spencer Talk ‘Spirited’

Unfortunately for Reynolds (who is back on the promotional tour for his Christmas musical, Spirited), weirder is not always better. “What’s crazy is, I was in actual hell,” he admits. “When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t even know this song, I don’t know how to do–’ Yeah, it was traumatic.”

Advertisement

Back when Reynolds revealed himself as the Unicorn in 2018, he joked that he was “wearing an adult diaper” to deal with the nerves of his appearance. “This was such a thrill, this was an unbelievable honor for me,” he told the crowd. “You guys pushed me to my own limits, and I thank you for that.” Apparently, he’s still feeling the effects all these years later.