Riverdale lost a major character on its latest episode, but something wicked this way comes.



This summer, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline that Sabrina wasn’t meant to be killed off for good on the show, but Netflix canceling the series made it seem like she was. And now Sabrina’s back from the dead, heading to Riverdale.

The Warner Bros. TV social media accounts confirmed the news, with a picture of Kiernan Shipka sitting in a chair that says “Sabrina Spellman Riverdale,” captioned, “looks like someone is making a road trip from Greendale to Riverdale…” Shipka also shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “from Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6.” She also added a devil emoji.

Aguirre-Sacasa talked to Entertainment Weekly about the crossover, saying, “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event. It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

Sabrina is set to meet Cheryl in the sixth season’s fourth episode, “The Witching Hour(s).” According to EW, in the episode, “Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family, according to a logline description of the episode. Luckily, she’s getting a much needed assist from everybody’s favorite 20-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman (Shipka).”

It’s unclear how this all works, given how Riverdale jumped forward in time by seven years, but then again, does anything ever make sense on the CW show? Fans will find out how Sabrina figures into the Archie gang’s life soon. The sixth season premieres on November 16.



In other Sabrina news, Aguirre-Sacasa is writing a comic book series that follows the events occurring after Sabrina’s death on the Netflix show, called The Occult World of Sabrina.