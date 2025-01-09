A hit man lets himself go (well, tries to) in new Sakamoto Days trailer The Netflix anime series, which premieres January 11, announced its English-language cast today.

Imagine if John Wick had found a nice new girl and left his cold-blooded murder and bespoke suit days for a quiet life and a full closet of XXL t-shirts. That’s basically the plot of Sakamoto Days, a new anime series from Netflix.

Inspired by the manga written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days, per Tudum, “tells the story of the ultimate assassin, Taro Sakamoto, feared by villains and admired by other hit men. One day he falls in love and out of shape, preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood.” We’ve all been there in one way or another, but Sakamoto isn’t only concerned with parent-teacher conferences and Sunday crosswords. “He’s still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before.” Wouldn’t that be nice!

In addition to the new trailer, which features some impressive chopstick combat and assassin parenting technique, Netflix also announced the full English voice cast today. It includes Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Lexi Cabrera aka Alexa Bliss as Obiguro, Xolo Maridueña as Heisuke Mashimo, SungWon Cho (Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Dushaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall as Son Hee, Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho, and Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo.

“When I first had the chance to read Sakamoto Days, I remember how electrifying the powerful action scenes were,” said director Masaki Watanabe. “We intend to faithfully portray the character of Sakamoto, the family man and the killer who doesn’t kill. Our staff are putting their all into this, so stay tuned!” Sakamoto Days premieres January 11, with episodes following every week.