Renate Reinsve rejects her famous actor father in Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value trailer Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas also star in the Cannes favorite.

Gustav may not be the worst person in the world, but to his daughter, he is. Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård lead Joachim Trier’s latest affecting character study about a stage actress, Nora (Reinsve), who rejects a role in her famous actor father’s (Skarsgård) comeback film. Will we ever be free from the shackles of the year of the nepo baby?

Luckily, this doesn’t seem like a project critics want any sort of distance from. Sentimental Value was a huge hit at Cannes, where it won the Grand Prix this spring. Now it has a trailer for the rest of us, which you can watch below: