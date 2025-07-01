Renate Reinsve rejects her famous actor father in Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value trailer

Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas also star in the Cannes favorite.

By Emma Keates  |  July 1, 2025 | 10:55am
Screenshot: Neon/YouTube
Gustav may not be the worst person in the world, but to his daughter, he is. Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård lead Joachim Trier’s latest affecting character study about a stage actress, Nora (Reinsve), who rejects a role in her famous actor father’s (Skarsgård) comeback film. Will we ever be free from the shackles of the year of the nepo baby

Luckily, this doesn’t seem like a project critics want any sort of distance from. Sentimental Value was a huge hit at Cannes, where it won the Grand Prix this spring. Now it has a trailer for the rest of us, which you can watch below:

The beginning of the trailer immediately establishes that once again, we’re dealing with complicated people. “I can’t work with him,” Nora tells Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning), a young American actress who takes on the role Gustav had previously offered his daughter. “We can’t really talk. My father is a very difficult person.”

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “Sisters Nora (Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav (Skarsgård), a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star (Fanning). Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”

Nora may not have wanted to work with her dad, but Reinsve was clearly game to reunite with Trier, whom she previously worked with on the very-much-not-the-worst The Worst Person In The World. Sentimental Value also reunites Trier with Worst Person co-screenwriter, Eskil Vogt.

“We had this feeling that if we thought too much about the pressure of following that one up, we’d be hindered from reaching in and getting more emotional,” Trier told Vanity Fair of the pressure associated with this feature in May. Luckily, it seems like they didn’t struggle all that much in that department. Grab a box of tissues and head to theaters for Sentimental Value, premiering November 7.

 
