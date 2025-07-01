Renate Reinsve rejects her famous actor father in Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value trailer
Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas also star in the Cannes favorite.Screenshot: Neon/YouTube
Gustav may not be the worst person in the world, but to his daughter, he is. Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård lead Joachim Trier’s latest affecting character study about a stage actress, Nora (Reinsve), who rejects a role in her famous actor father’s (Skarsgård) comeback film. Will we ever be free from the shackles of the year of the nepo baby?
Luckily, this doesn’t seem like a project critics want any sort of distance from. Sentimental Value was a huge hit at Cannes, where it won the Grand Prix this spring. Now it has a trailer for the rest of us, which you can watch below: