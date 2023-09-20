Sherri ended up pausing anyway (because of COVID)

Sherri Shepherd will not be returning to daytime television for the rest of this week after all. No, she didn’t have a change of heart regarding her statement about how Sherri isn’t violating the strike because she’s the writer and her producers “shape” her jokes. While that sounds like writing for a talk show, it’s irrelevant now because Shepherd isn’t returning to work. Following a recent positive COVID test, Sherri is pausing Sherri.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week,” Shepherd said in a statement on Instagram. “As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter, and a real good time.”

Advertisement

The show announced new episodes of Sherri would return “as soon as possible,” with reruns filling in for the rest of the week.

COVID cases are currently on the rise throughout the country, with an uptick in both hospitalizations and deaths . Thankfully, updated vaccines are already available.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, whether or not Sherri should return is another issue. After The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, and The Jennifer Hudson Show announced they would continue to pause their return as the WGA reentered talks with the AMPTP, Sherri Shepherd explained why her show was allowed return while others could not.

“The Sherri show is not a WGA show, and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line,” Sheppherd said on Monday’s show. “Talk shows are also covered under a different SAG-AFTRA contract than the one the actors union is striking now.”

Advertisement

“We have never employed WGA writers. So, us coming back to work is not crossing the picket line. And as a comic, my comedic take on the headlines is my voice. I write my jokes. I’m the writer. And I’m not in the WGA. I have the producers who help me shape my words, which is why we don’t have WGA writers over here at Sherri.”