Newswire

Jennifer Lopez is a runaway bride in the new Shotgun Wedding trailer

The Hustlers actor co-stars alongside Josh Duhamel in Prime Video's new romantic comedy

By
Katie Chow
Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding
Screenshot: Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez’s return to rom-coms continues in the new trailer for Shotgun Wedding, out this month on Prime Video. The Marry Me actor stars opposite Josh Duhamel as a couple who has gathered all their friends and family together for a dream destination wedding, only to start reconsidering the whole getting married thing. They have a little more time to think things over as the ceremony is derailed by a band of pirates, which appears to include a guy wearing chain mail made out of soda can tabs. All of the guests get taken hostage, and it’s up to the bride and groom to save the day.

“Pirates chasing you wasn’t on your vision board?” Lopez’s Darcy asks Duhamel’s Tom.

Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Naturally, the duo’s past action star chops come into play as Tom and Darcy are sent running into the jungle, fighting off pirates along the way. Have you ever wanted to see Lopez throw a grenade and Duhamel hit it like a baseball? Here’s your chance!

While the first trailer for the movie already revealed a gun-toting Jennifer Coolidge as the hostages break free from their captors, that shot certainly hits different after season two of The White Lotus, and there’s no doubt that this moment will be equally meme-worthy. (It seems incredibly unlikely that writer Mark Hammer was aware of how the latest installment of the HBO series would go down, but who knows?)

Directed by Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore, Shotgun Wedding also co-stars Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. Armie Hammer was originally cast in Duhamel’s role.

Shotgun Wedding will be streaming on Prime Video starting January 27, just in time for Valentine’s Day and the re-litigation of romantic comedies’ shift to streaming.

