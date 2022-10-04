Everyone say, “ thank you, J. Lo!” While her peers abandoned the genre, Jennifer Lopez quietly put in the work to revive the romantic comedy (with 2018’s Second Act and 2021’s Marry Me). Those efforts have culminated in a classic rom-com resurgence (Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Lindsay Lohan, and Reese Witherspoon have made or soon will make their return to the game) as well as the delightful new trailer for Shotgun Wedding, debuting January 27, 2023, on Prime Video.

Lopez stars as Darcy, engaged to Tom (Josh Duhamel, conspicuously not Armie Hammer) and on the cusp of having the world’s most gorgeous destination nuptials if their “lovable but very opinionated families” don’t get in the way. Add in a surprise appearance by her unbelievably hot ex (Lenny Kravitz), and it seems like this wacky wedding is about to go off the rails in all the expected ways— until pirates kidnap the entire wedding, minus the bride and groom.

The not-quite-newlyweds have to shake off their cold feet fast in order to save themselves and their loved ones. Lopez and Duhamel seem to be having a great time with a series of comedic stunts that include a precarious live grenade, a zipline, and a wedding dress caught in a car going off a cliff. And it’s all set to a rousing ensemble rendition of “I’ll Be” by Edwin McCain. The energy is infectious!

Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The only drawback of this trailer is that Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge is introduced as the mother of Josh Duhamel, an actor only 12 years her junior. However, this dubious casting decision is made worth it to see a gun-wielding Coolidge declare, “Nobody fucks with my family!”

Shotgun Wedding is directed by Jason Moore and also stars D’Arcy Carden, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac. Hopefully, the film delivers on the trailer’s good-time energy, because this feels like the official declaration of the rom-com renaissance.