At least Rachel Zegler sings a new song in latest Snow White trailer Zegler debuts a snippet of "Waiting On A Wish" in the clip.

Yes, it was pushed back multiple times. Yeah, the dwarves still look rather… yeesh. Yes, there’s all that incessant, mind-melting controversy surrounding the thing, but Snow White still has something that none of the other Disney remakes have had before: Rachel Zegler’s voice. It truly is the fairest of them all.

We finally get to hear a little bit of it as she debuts a new song for the film, “Waiting On A Wish,” at the end of today’s new trailer. The lyrics and sound of the song are classic, forgettable modern Disney fare, but at least she sounds great doing it! (“Waiting on a wish/Holding out for someday/Hoping somehow, some way/There comes a miracle to find me,” she sings. You get the picture.)

The rest of the trailer is exactly what you’d expect. Snow White is kind, good, and beautiful, the queen (Gal Gadot) gets jealous, Snow joins her new buddies in the woods, the queen hands her an apple, etc. Only, as Zegler infamously said in 2022, the whole “true love’s kiss” aspect may be missing this time around. “It’s no longer 1937 and we absolutely wrote a Snow White that… is not going to be saved by the prince. She’s not gonna be dreaming about true love. She’s gonna be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be,” the actor explained, somehow aggravating people on all sides of the aisle.

We’ll see if all this discourse was worth it when the film finally premieres March 21, 2025.