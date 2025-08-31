Shawn Levy recruits Top Gun: Maverick cinematographer for Star Wars: Starfighter
Claudio Miranda is Joseph Kosinski's go-to D.P. who shot Maverick, F1, and Tron: Legacy.Screenshot: YouTube
Shawn Levy isn’t simply enlisting Hollywood A-listers for his upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter. He’s bringing some top-notch photographic prowess to the production. Yesterday, Levy confirmed that Claudio Miranda, the director of photography on Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy, among other films helmed by Joseph Kosinski, will shoot the Star Wars spin-off. Responding to an X post by Culture Craft, which claimed Mirada would “reportedly serve as cinematographer on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy wrote, “Confirmed. Lucky me.”