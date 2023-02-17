Starsky & Hutch reboot in the works at Fox

It’s time to fire up the Gran Torino, as Starsky & Hutch are hitting the road once more in a series “reimagining” at Fox. Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson will serve as showrunners on the new project, offering a gender-flipped version of the ’ 70s cop show.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the updated series will star two women as detectives Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, who investigate crimes in the town of Desert City, all while digging into the false imprisonment of their fathers 15 years earlier. Who will take on the new roles has not been revealed. If the show makes it through the next few development stages, it will be presented in a one-hour drama format.

The original show from William Blinn premiered in 1975, airing 93 episodes over the course of four years. The buddy cop series was well-known for the close and affectionate friendship between partners Starsky and Hutch , which at the time went against standard masculinity tropes. David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser played the duo, with Antonio Fargas appearing throughout the series as their street-wise confidant, Huggy Bear.

In 2004, Warner Bros. made a Starsky & Hutch film with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson playing the two detectives, with Snoop Dogg taking on the role of Huggy Bear. Many moons ago, James Gunn was recruited to revive the series, but the project never got past the script stage and was quietly dropped by Amazon.

Sklaver and Peterson’s version of the series will go through the same script-to-series model as Gunn’s, meaning Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn will need at least two decent scripts in his hands before the company makes any formal commitment to production. If it’s no good, then we can expect to never hear about it again.