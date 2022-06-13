Finally, some good news from the HBO Max world. On Monday, the streamer announced it has renewed charming rom-com Starstruck for a third season.

For those who haven’t hopped on the Starstruck bandwagon (hop on board, there’s plenty of room!), the series follows Jessie (creator Rose Matafeo), a directionless young woman who unwittingly has a one night stand with a major movie star, Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). The first season chronicles the will-they-won’t-they tension as they navigate feelings and fame. In the second season (spoiler alert), they will, unless Jessie’s old hangups get in the way.

While the second season finale ended on a high note, a return to Matafeo’s sweet, laugh-out-loud funny world is very welcome news. In a press release, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said: “Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humor. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue.”

Gregor Sharp of BBC Comedy Commissioning also said, “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humor and a truthful eye–we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

Matafeo, who wears a number of hats on the series, said, “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Starstruck is co-written by Matafeo, Snedden, and Nic Sampson. The series also stars Emma Sidi, Minnie Driver, Al Roberts, Joe Barnes, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Ambreen Razia, and more.