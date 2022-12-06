People say that they don’t give an “S” or “F” about “S,” bragging about how few fucks they give. But when it comes down to it, we all care about a lot of stuff. Some big things (climate change), and some small things (why do people in movies stub out cigarettes right after lighting them? ), can affect the way we live our lives, for better or worse. While one person uses their profound empathy to help feed the hungry, another will never leave the house for fear of how they’re being perceived .

To this end, author Mark Ranson released the book ‌The Subtle Art Of Not Giving a #@%! in 2016, and people really gave a fuck about it. Selling 15 million copies, Ranson’s work became the self-help book du jour. Now, he’s aiming to show more people how to give fewer shits via a new documentary.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! | Coming Soon

It’s difficult to tell what kind of documentary this trailer sets up. The various clips create an anarchic vibe that fits whatever subtleties not giving a fuck entails. Ranson appears to be willing to put himself in dangerous situations to prove his theories. Still, this doesn’t seem like one of those Super Size Me docs where the documentarian experiments on himself to make a point.

Advertisement

“It’s a self-help movie or a motivational film,” says Manson. “But it’s ideally not like any other motivational or self-help film. Instead of me being on stage with a little microphone and telling everybody how great they are, it’s me sitting in this dingy warehouse being very, very honest about the struggles in my own life and the struggles that we all face in life. It’s very irreverent, it’s very silly.”

Here’s the synopsis:

The book The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A #@%! struck a chord with readers all over the world and now, its no-bullshit, life-changing advice comes to the screen. Backed by both academic research and scatological jokes, The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A #@%! emphasizes that improving your life hinges not on your ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons. Filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, this movie is a much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk to remind us that there are only so many things we can give a fck about, so we need to figure out which ones really matter.*

G/O Media may get a commission Rechargeable Batteries Avoid dead batteries

We’ve all been here. You go to flip on the TV and ... nothing. Or you’re playing Xbox and your controller disconnects in the middle of a game. Never again. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

The movie promises a “grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk,” so it better deliver.