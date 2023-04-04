Succession power rankings: Who's on top, and who's not, after "Rehearsal?"

This week's countdown sees big changes as Logan and the kids shift alliances and change agendas before the GoJo vote

Cindy White
Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Our latest power ranking of the key players for the fourth season of Succession has led to some big changes, and new arrivals, following episode two, “Rehearsal.” The kids, who ended up on top last week after winning the battle for Pierce, still have some “juice.” But when it comes to PNG, they’re like dogs who finally catch up to the car they’ve been chasing—they have no idea what to do with it. As Logan (Brian Cox) correctly observes, they are “not serious people.”

Meanwhile, Logan is exerting control where he knows he has it, rallying the troops and consolidating power at ATN. His final move is the strongest yet, luring the one weak link in the sibling alliance over to his side. As smart as Roman (Kieran Culkin) has been playing the game so far this season, he can’t resist the siren song from his daddy. He’d be better off taking lessons from Connor (Alan Ruck) in how to live without love.

Anyway, let’s see where everyone stands now.

10. Sandi Furness and Stewy Hosseini

Hope Davis
Photo: Macall Polay/HBO

Previous ranking: None

With the board about to meet to vote on the GoJo sale, Sandi (Hope Davis) and Stewy’s (Arian Moayed) last-minute push to squeeze Matsson for more money may backfire on them. They’re operating out of greed thinly disguised as business savvy, but what they don’t realize is that they’re stirring up a whirlwind of chaos within the Roy family that could end up blowing the entire deal away. Roman couldn’t get his siblings to appreciate the significance of $500 million last week, so what do Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) care for a measly extra $100 million? All they care about is making their father suffer. The fact that the two outsiders don’t fully understand the dynamics they’re messing with here is enough to land them on the bottom of the list this week.

9. Lukas Matsson

Alexander Skarsgård
Photo: HBO

Previous ranking: None

GoJo founder and CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) made his first appearance of season four in this episode, thus making our power list for the first time as well. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a particularly good showing for the Swedish tech mogul. His jittery, late-night video call revealed a little too much to Kendall about his state of mind. With the exclusive knowledge that pushing for a higher price could blow up the Waystar Royco sale, Kendall switched sides and backed Shiv’s play to back Sandi and Stewy. Now that the vote’s been delayed, Matsson will have to decide whether to make good on his promise to walk or suck it up and pay more. Neither could be considered a win for him.

8. Kerry Castellabate

Zoe Winters
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Previous ranking: 7 (down one spot)

What’s worse, knowing that people are laughing at you or being totally oblivious to it? As Logan’s closest advisor and possible romantic partner (still unconfirmed), Kerry (Zoë Winters) has finally shown a sign of weakness. Of all the things she could aspire to be, her ambition is to deliver the news on television. It’s a total waste of her capital with Logan, since she’s terrible at it. Just to further the humiliation, she has to hear the news that it’s not going to happen from Greg (Nicholas Braun), of all people. Although we had to knock Kerry down this week, we must give credit to Winters for being the comedy MVP of the episode. Her threat to tear Greg apart “like human string cheese” was one of the best lines of the episode.

7. Connor Roy

Alan Ruck
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Previous ranking: 10 (up three spots)

The most insidious trick Succession constantly pulls on its viewers is to somehow make us feel sorry for people who are utterly reprehensible. Connor’s relationship with Willa (Justine Lupe) has always been blatantly transactional. And yet, when she bails on their rehearsal dinner you can’t help but sympathize. Later on, he pulls on our heartstrings even more with his speech about how he’s coped with having a family who doesn’t love him. It rings true because we’ve just watched his siblings spend the entire episode caught up in their own bullshit while he doesn’t even know if he’s getting married the next day. It’s a situation of his own making, sure, but can you really blame him for believing the only kind of relationship you can rely on is the kind you pay for? Connor still doesn’t have much power or self-awareness, but at least he sees that much clearly.

6. Greg Hirsch

Nicholas Braun
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Previous ranking: 8 (up two spots)

Greg begins the episode as Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) eyes and ears inside ATN. He ends it as the poor stooge who has to tell Kerry she’s not going to be the next new face of the network. He botched it, of course. Is it really his fault, though? Or is it Tom’s for putting this delicate task on Greg in the first place? Maybe he’s just getting some practice in for all the firings to come. That seems like the kind of thing the new Greg would enjoy. Every failure seems to just make him stronger, as long as Kerry doesn’t make good on her string cheese threat.

5. Siobhan “Shiv” Roy

Sarah Snook
Photo: David Russell/HBO

Previous ranking: 2 (down three spots)

When Shiv learns that all of the best divorce lawyers in town are conflicted out of representing her she recognizes the tactic from her father’s playbook. She spends the rest of the episode making him pay (literally) by siding with Sandi and Stewy to squeeze Matsson for more money. Does she realize how close he is to walking away? If so, she doesn’t seem to care. Even after overcommitting to an inflated price for PNG—a sign her negotiation skills aren’t as sharp as she thinks—she’s willing to lose out on the GoJo deal just because she knows her father wants it. She’s playing a different game, in which the object isn’t to walk away with the best deal but to inflict the most pain on your opponents. It’s a game where everyone loses.

4. Tom Wambsgans

Matthew Macfadyen
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Previous ranking: 9 (up five spots)

As Logan’s current right-hand man, Tom’s power ranking naturally rises and falls along with his boss. Both of them had a pretty good episode, but Tom gets the award for most improved. He made two significant moves this week, inspired by his terrifying mentor (and possibly also by Tony Soprano). The first we’ve already talked about. Tying up all the good divorce lawyers isn’t just a power move, it also has the added bonus effect of delaying the divorce for as long as possible. That’s at least part of Tom’s calculation here. The second is passing off the task of telling Kerry she can’t be a news anchor to Greg. He gave him some solid material to work with, even if Greg fumbled the delivery. Tom is smart about knowing what to say and that makes him a decent middleman, something that will keep him in Logan’s good graces even when/if their familial ties are eventually severed.

3. Roman Roy

Kieran Culkin
Photo: Macall B. Polay

Previous ranking: 3 (no change)

Roman is the only one of the kids not interested in grinding axes when it comes to their father, though he’s probably got the most legitimate and longstanding reasons to. If Kendall and Shiv actually listened to him instead of trying to force their own agendas their alliance might be able to withstand outside influence. Instead, they put Roman down and marginalize him, even when he’s making sense. Is he every bit the “needy love sponge” Connor accuses him and his siblings of being? Yes. Is it also a sound business decision to be on Logan’s side? Also, yes. Roman is fully aware he’s putting his head in the shark’s mouth (again), but he stubbornly won’t give up on the prospect of somehow having an actual family one day.

2. Kendall Roy

Jeremy Strong
Photo: Claudette Barius/HBO

Previous ranking: 4 (up two spots)

Kendall’s motivations were murkier than some of the other characters in this episode. He’s not on board with Shiv’s plan, via Sandi and Stewy, to push for a higher sell price until he gets that call from Matsson warning him not to go down that path. Maybe it’s his defiant nature, maybe he senses weakness, or maybe he sees his chance to tank a deal he never wanted in the first place. The fact that he didn’t share the conversation with his siblings seems to point toward the last option. Whatever the reason, Kendall got his way. Just look at his smile in the car on the way home. That’s the face of a satisfied person, something Ken has rarely ever been. He’s on a winning streak now, going two for two so far this season. We’ll see if it lasts.

1. Logan Roy

Brian Cox
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Previous ranking: 5 (up four spots)

When Logan is cornered he turns to the things he knows he can control. Once the GoJo sale goes through, his last remaining domain of power will be ATN. That’s where he goes to put on a little show for the employees to remind them who’s in charge as the prospect of the rest of his empire moving on without him draws near. There he can be Jaws. Or a menacing Santa Claus. Or whatever mythic figure you want to compare him to. The one thing he isn’t is a frail human being with actual emotions. He doesn’t have them for his children, and they’re not buying the act anymore. At least, most of them aren’t. Roman is something else Logan knows he can control, with the right words of praise and affection. It’s all right there in his expression at the end of the episode. Cox doesn’t play it as a fond, fatherly moment. It’s the smug, self-satisfied grin of a cat watching a mouse who doesn’t yet realize he’s been caught.

