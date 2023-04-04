Our latest power ranking of the key players for the fourth season of Succession has led to some big changes, and new arrivals, following episode two, “Rehearsal.” The kids, who ended up on top last week after winning the battle for Pierce, still have some “juice.” But when it comes to PNG, they’re like dogs who finally catch up to the car they’ve been chasing—they have no idea what to do with it. As Logan (Brian Cox) correctly observes, they are “not serious people.”

Meanwhile, Logan is exerting control where he knows he has it, rallying the troops and consolidating power at ATN. His final move is the strongest yet, luring the one weak link in the sibling alliance over to his side. As smart as Roman (Kieran Culkin) has been playing the game so far this season, he can’t resist the siren song from his daddy. He’d be better off taking lessons from Connor (Alan Ruck) in how to live without love.

Anyway, let’s see where everyone stands now.