It's-a new release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here’s some “wahoo”-worthy news for anyone craving more meme-able Chris-Pratt-as-Mario content: The Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially arriving a few days ahead of schedule. The joint project from Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal Pictures will now premiere in the U.S. and more than 60 other markets on April 5, 2023, the companies announced in a joint statement today. That’s two days earlier than its originally-touted release date of April 7 .

Directed by Teen Titans Go! masterminds Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and penned by Minions: The Rise of Gru screenwriter Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Bros. Movie rollout has been going strong since September 2021, when Illumination first announced Pratt would take on the titular role. Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day round out the principal cast as Princess Peach and Luigi, respectively. There’s also a host of top-notch talent taking on important supporting roles like Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson), and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

After its April 5 wide release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will roll out across theaters in additional markets during April and May, with the film opening in Japan on April 28. So far, first glimpses at the film haven’t caused Sonic The Hedgehog-level outrage, and have been peppered with direct references to the original games. Despite Pratt’s questionable voice acting, this new adaptation seems to have some real potential to soar. However, even two months of preparation before release day likely won’t be enough to make this writer an adept Mario Kart operator— hopefully, the Union Square AMC won’t be checking that skill level at the theater door.

