Move over, whatever happened with Lea Michele and Funny Girl: the biggest musical theater news of the year has arrived. Taco Bell has confirmed the launch of Mexican Pizza: The Musical, featuring Doja Cat and dog wig purveyor Dolly Parton. A press release describes it as “off-off Broadway,” which in this case means TikTok.



Following the Mexican Pizza getting pulled from Taco Bells in 2020, the beloved fried tortilla innovation returned to menus this May. The campaign to bring it back started almost as soon as the removal was announced, with a Change.org petition that went viral amongst South Asian Americans leading the charge. However, that apparently doesn’t lend itself to the stage or screen very well, so the genesis of Mexican Pizza: The Musical was Doja Cat’s bizarrely compelling song about the item, followed by TikTok user Victor Kunda’s video creating choreography for the track.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical tells the story of the Mexican Pizza’s return. It was originally meant to premiere in May to coincide with the relaunch but was postponed. Since then, the project has been expanded with a third act. Parton previously shared an image of the script, written by Hannah Friedman, featuring the tagline, “Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind.”



The new music was written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, known collectively as Barlow and Bear. If those names sound familiar, the duo won a Grammy for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical and recently got sued for the unauthorized spin-off. Taco Bell has previewed the musical with a clip of Barlow and Bear performing at a piano with Mexican Pizzas and Baja Blasts at the ready for a post-show snack.

“You’re all that I need, let tostadas rain,” they sing. “The menu’s finally saved!”

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will be available on Taco Bell’s TikTok on September 15.