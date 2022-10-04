Pete Davidson is not exactly known for his sincere remorse. He’s appeared in some middling-to-bad movies. He missed a bunch of episodes of the show that gave him the ability to be in those movies. He branded Kim Kardashian’s name on his chest. However, he’s now taking some accountability for taking things too far—in a branded way, of course.

An unlikely source has apparently seen a kindred spirit in the man who once taught Ariana Grande about either love, patience, or pain (did we ever figure out which?)–and now, together, they’ve decided to enter a simpler, healthier era.

For once, this new partner isn’t an extremely famous and beautiful star (or Joe Pesci, for that matter). It’s Taco Bell, and they’ve decided to enlist Davidson to help them embark on an A.M. apology tour.

The Apology - Breakfast (Commercial) | Taco Bell

“Sometimes, we go too far. I have, and that’s why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology for them,” says Davidson in the ad (while clad in a convenient ex-girlfriend-tattoo-covering gray sweatshirt). “Taco Bell went a bit crazy with its breakfast,” he continues. “It was too much!”

This is, of course, a reference to previous Davidson-esque offerings such as the Naked Egg Taco or the late, great Waffle Taco. “We honestly over-innovated in breakfast,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, in an interview with CNN. “When you look at today’s consumer and the [fast food] breakfast business, it’s about familiarity and it’s about comfort.”

Now, you can truly start your day right with offerings such as the Bell Breakfast Box, a 1040-1320-calorie option including a medium Baja Blast, breakfast Crunchwrap, and two cream-filled cinnamon donut holes, or a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which feels incredibly on-brand for the new spokesperson. Those pesky exes really do follow him around everywhere, huh?