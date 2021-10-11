Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 11. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “In its second season, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club continues to be a sunny gift. Created by Rachel Shukert, the coming-of-age series captures the spirited teens of Ann M. Martin’s popular books with incredible nuance. The eight new half-hour episodes deepen the characters’ identities and friendships, making for an enlivening watch. It’s the kind of joyful escape the world could use right now.” Read the full review here.

Regular coverage

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 9 p.m., season two finale)

Wild card

We’re Here (HBO, 9 p.m., season two premiere): This unscripted reality series follows RuPaul’s Drag Race’s renowned drag queens Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela as they journey through small-town America to spread love and connection through the art of drag. They recruit local residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows and inspire them to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends, and communities. In the season-two premiere, the trio visits Spartanburg, South Carolina, and catch up with Noah, who grapples with gender expression; lesbian plus-size model Faith; and Olin, who wants to bring his family together by walking in his brother’s shoes.

Roswell: New Mexico (The CW, 8 p.m., season three finale): The third season of this alien drama, a reboot of Roswell, ends with a two-parter. In the first half, titled “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That,” Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life, and Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Heath (Steven Krueger) work to stop Jones (Nathan Parsons). Then they all go head-to-head in the second half, “Never Let You Go,” to defeat Jones. Roswell: New Mexico has already been renewed for a fourth season.