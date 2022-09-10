Yee-haw! Dave Filoni and his cowboy hat were on stage at the D23 Expo to give some updates on Bad Batch season two and Tales From The Jedi, his six-part anthology series set in the Star Wars universe. Now that show has a release date. All six episodes will debut on Disney+ on October 26.

According to Filoni, three episodes will focus on Ahs oka and the other three on Count Dooku. Most importantly, they played a new trailer and it looks like the female Yoda, Yaddle is in the cast. This is a big win for us Yaddle heads, who love the idea of a Yoda that has hair.

Tales Of The Jedi | Official Trailer | Disney Plus

The show also reunited Filoni with former Clone Wars writer Charles Murray. So this is for big-time A hs oka and Clone Wars heads. Kathleen Kennedy name- dropped Hayao Miyazaki to emphasize how good the animation is. Based on the trailer, it’s not at that level, if you can believe it. In the mean time, let us luxuriate in Yaddle’s beautiful locks.