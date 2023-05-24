Sony unleashed its latest “State Of Play” online press conference today, and you know what that means: Trailers, trailers, trailers, as the PlayStation company deluged the internet with a whole host of promos for fascinating new projects. Rather than ask you to go trawling, though, we’ve collected all the best ones right here. That includes a ton of new Spider-Man 2 footage, one of the hottest games making the transition from the PC to the PS5, a potential Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and a few indie darlings that we’re excited to see roll out over the next year or two.
Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man titles have become a crown jewel for Sony over the last few years, and for good reason: Whether you’re talking about the original game from 2018, or its PlayStation 5 launch follow-up Miles Morales, few games have captured the sheer fun of being a superhero better than these. The new gameplay footage from the upcoming Spider-Man 2 might suggest that Peter Parker himself is going in a darker direction—with him unleashing the Venom symbiote on a bunch of minions of Kraven The Hunter—but the gameplay itself still looks light and fun as anything, as players switch between Peter and Miles to swing their way across the city at heroic speeds.
The Talos Principle 2
Although it was shot through with mystery and philosophical problems, Croteam’s 2014 The Talos Principle was also just one of the most fun puzzle games we’d encountered in years, filled with interesting problems, fun toys, and a whole bunch of brain-bending conundrums. Although the trailer for its sequel goes heavy on the philosophy, light on the “okay, where the hell do I put this disruptor so I can get to the next gate” stuff, we remain hopeful that it’ll scratch that itch again.
Teardown on consoles
As people who’ve been watching our friends with beefier PCs than us play Tuxedo Labs’ gleefully destructive Teardown for the last year, this is the trailer that got the most genuine squeal of joy out of us today. The basic premise of Teardown is simple: You can break pretty much everything in the world—a concept that lets you plow your own lines through each of the game’s nine levels, trying to beat the clock, or just make the biggest mess. Having this available to a console audience is an unambiguous win.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
It took a surprisingly long time for the Video Game Remake Machine to come for Metal Gear Solid. But come it apparently has, with Konami showing off what certainly appears to be a trailer for a remake of the franchise’s third game—held up by many as one of its best. And while we have some doubt that the annoyingly named Delta can hit quite the heights of strangeness of the original without the presence of Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, we’re still excited to see a modern take on some of the franchise’s most iconic moments.
Alan Wake II
After years of teasing—and one whole DLC for the studio’s other big game, Control—Remedy Entertainment is finally ready to show off some gameplay from the sequel to 2010's light-based Stephen King homage Alan Wake. Dropping players into the shoes of FBI agent Saga Anderson, the quick glimpse we got at Alan Wake II confirms that you’ll still be using a whole lot of your flashlight as you navigate a version of reality being torn apart by very literary eldritch horrors.
Dragon’s Dogma II
Although it’s become a sort of odd also-ran in the general field of Dark Souls imitators, Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma maintains a cult following for its various weird additions to an increasingly solidified formula, including a strong focus on AI companions, and a truly wild ability to climb all over your opponents. More than a decade later, the game is finally getting a sequel, allowing Arisen to, uh, arise into a brand new world of what we’re going to assume are still some very climbable monsters.
Revenant Hill
With its feline protagonist—and the unmistakable art of Scott Benson on full display—The Glory Society’s new release Revenant Hill can’t help but put viewers in mind of 2017 indie darling Night In The Woods. (And that’s before we get into the game’s Appalachia setting, or its clear focus on issues of labor and small-town economics.) Set in 1920, the game will follow kitty hero Twigs as they “Grow some radishes, get a job, eat mice, do dangerous things with new friends, and build something together in a world falling apart.” Given just how moving NitW was, we can’t wait.
Ghostrunner 2
The sequel to 2020 first-person ninja parkour title Ghostrunner looks to be doubling down on the original game’s all-important sense of speed, putting players into the cockpit of futuristic motorcycles for even more high-velocity action. Ghostrunner was at its best when it let players lose themselves in the groove of its quick-moving, mistake-punishing combat, and the sequel looks to be just as slick.
New Final Fantasy XVI trailer
We’ve had a lot of trailers for Final Fantasy XVI at this point—although given that the game comes out in less than a month, today’s “Salvation” trailer might be the last of the bunch. Full of footage of the game’s fast-moving combat, the trailer also dials back into those gritty Game Of Thrones vibes we noted way back when the game was first announced—including a notable voice performance from The Green Knight’s Ralph Ineson (who, between this and Diablo IV, is having a hell of a June) as a world-weary fighter.
Foamstars
And let’s close on a weird one: Square Enix’s attempt to crack the Splatoon “kid-friendly online shooter” market with Foamstars. Gameplay footage from the new title sure looks a hell of a lot like Splatoon—although whether SE can match the blend of propulsive silliness and rock-solid shooting that Nintendo’s brought to those titles certainly remains to be seen. Sure is a hell of a lot of foam, though!