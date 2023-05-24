Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Gameplay Reveal | PS5 Games

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man titles have become a crown jewel for Sony over the last few years, and for good reason: Whether you’re talking about the original game from 2018, or its PlayStation 5 launch follow-up Miles Morales, few games have captured the sheer fun of being a superhero better than these. The new gameplay footage from the upcoming Spider-Man 2 might suggest that Peter Parker himself is going in a darker direction—with him unleashing the Venom symbiote on a bunch of minions of Kraven The Hunter—but the gameplay itself still looks light and fun as anything, as players switch between Peter and Miles to swing their way across the city at heroic speeds.