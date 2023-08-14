Few things are more nostalgic than a high school movie to bring back all those frightful and fraught memories of cliques, crushes, mean teachers, dressing for gym class, and nasty cafeteria food. Whether your high school experience was painful or pleasant, we can all remember the emotions and situations we went through as teenagers.

Movies about high school have been a Hollywood staple for decades, covering pretty much all genres from comedy to musical to horror. And with hundreds to choose from, we did our homework and narrowed down our picks for the 25 best high school movies to titles that hit us in the feels or the funny bone. From John Hughes’ 1980s classics like The Breakfast Club to modern comedies like Booksmart, we give you a chronological look at genre-defining high school movies that made us laugh, cry, and cringe—sometimes all at once. Consider it your new must-see syllabus.

