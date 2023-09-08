Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) - Official Trailer (HD)

How do you follow up The Exorcist, which many people consider the scariest movie ever made? It shouldn’t have been Exorcist II: The Heretic, which just as many consider the worst sequel of all time. Linda Blair returns as Regan MacNeil, the possessed girl from the 1973 movie. In the sequel, directed by John Boorman, Regan discovers through hypnosis that an evil presence still lurks within her while a priest (Richard Burton) investigates the death of Regan’s exorcist (Max von Sydow). The Exorcist author William Peter Blatty wouldn’t touch this sequel with a 10-foot crucifix, nor would The Exorcist director William Friedkin. BBC film critic Mark Kermode said, “Exorcist II is demonstrably the worst film ever made. It took the greatest film ever made and trashed it in a way that was on one level farcically stupid and on another level absolutely unforgivable. Everyone involved in this, apart from Linda Blair, should be ashamed for all eternity.”



The Exorcist: Believer—David Gordon Green’s upcoming direct sequel to The Exorcist starring Ellen Burstyn—ignores the events of Exorcist II: The Heretic and all the subsequent Exorcist movies. Blair is rumored to have a cameo, too. If the new requel is decent and gets away with hitting the reset button, maybe audiences can pretend that the trippy Exorcist II: The Heretic and all of those locusts were just a fever dream. Or would that be “much too vulgar a display of power”? With regard to The Exorcist sequels and sequels in general, the devil really is in the details.