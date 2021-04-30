The best action movies on Netflix right now

The best action movies on Netflix right now

RRR, The Woman King, and Fast Five help make Netflix the place to go for all the running, punching, shooting, and exploding you could possibly want

By The A.V. Club
Clockwise from upper left: Extraction 2 (Netflix), The Woman King (Sony), Fast Five (Universal), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (TriStar Pictures), RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
Graphic: AVClub

Remember the good ol’ days when you could see all the Christopher Nolan Batman films on Netflix? Well, those days are over. And remember the good ol’ days when you could watch a whole bunch of James Bond adventures on Netflix? Well, those days are over, too. So what’s left on Netflix that hasn’t been reunited with its corporate parent or escaped to another streamer? Plenty, as it turns out. Especially when it comes to the action adventure genre. That’s why, in honor of Gal Gadot’s globe-trotting spy-thriller Heart Of Stone, we’ve scoured Netflix’s menus to round up the best action films currently on the service. If you want a more expansive inventory of their offerings, check out our list of the best movies on Netflix. We created the following rock ’em, sock ’em rundown because we thought action films deserved their own spotlight.

This list was most updated August 12, 2023. 

Army Of The Dead

Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

It has a big cast, but Army Of The Dead never feels overstuffed the way Zach Snyder’s other 2021 team-building exercise did. Maybe that’s because the characters here are all flavorful archetypes with backstories easily conveyed in visual shorthand or quick snippets of dialogue. Or maybe it’s that the director (who co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold) treats his plot like the derivative pulp it is, instead of like mythology transcribed from stone tablets. This is a long movie, but it doesn’t feel long. It moves, Snyder bounding with enthusiasm and little shame through clichés of his mashed-up video-store fare, like the moment where he walks us through—with a snappy illustrative flood of imagery—how the heist is supposed to unfold, which is to say how it won’t. Army’s general adherence to convention makes its deviations stand out. It’s a zombie movie with such enjoyable wrinkles in lore as a resurrected representative of the late Siegfried & Roy’s act, and a “hibernation stage” that turns crossing an infested lobby into a round of the quiet game with Bellagio-high stakes. Snyder just seems to be having genuine fun. Even when queuing up a sad pop jam (guess which Cranberries hit gets an acoustic rendition?) or slowing the motion to the speed of an Aquaman strut, Army Of The Dead possesses few traces of the dreary self-importance that sinks his superhero epics. In fact, this unlikely liberation from that mode even hints at an auto-critique, putting the king of the dead in a cape and helmet, like some lurching refugee from a genre that’s entered creative rigor mortis. But maybe that’s overthinking the matter. George Romero’s work aside, sometimes a zombie is just a zombie. [A.A. Dowd]

Black Hawk Down

Black Hawk Down (2001) Official Trailer 1 - Ewan McGregor Movie

Based on the best-selling book by Mark Bowden, a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Black Hawk Down leaves the context for the opening and closing titles and plunges straight into the action, detailing only the nuts-and-bolts of the operation from the American military’s point of view. This limited perspective is made potentially dubious by action producer Jerry Bruckheimer, whose Pearl Harbor turned human tragedy into a beer commercial directed by Leni Riefenstahl. Though Black Hawk Down toes a fine line between ground-level history and odious spectacle, director Ridley Scott focuses so intently on the blow-by-blow logistics of the battle that he sidesteps charges of mere exploitation. With impressive scale and verisimilitude, Scott spends nearly all of his two-and-a-half-hour run time making sense of the horrific chaos in Mogadishu, leaving all moral and political questions to be sorted out off-screen. In a feat of democratic casting, a strapping platoon of B-list stars—including Sam Shepard, Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Eric Bana, William Fichtner, and Jeremy Piven—fills out minor roles, but no one individual is favored over another. Despite its inherent narrowness, Black Hawk Down surveys the scene with remarkable clarity, sorting out the broad stratagems in a messy conflict while still capturing the close-up brutality of combat. [Scott Tobias]

The Expendables

The Expendables (2010) - Official Trailer

With The Expendables, a rejuvenated Sylvester Stallone set out to make not just an action movie, but the action movie. To aid his quest to create the gold standard by which all other cinematic bloodbaths should be compared, he assembled a cast straight out of a 12-year-old boy’s fevered fantasies, bringing together multiple generations of action heroes, including Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Steve Austin, Terry Crews, Gary Daniels, Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts, Mickey Rourke, and more. He even managed to snag a much-ballyhooed cameo from a towering icon who seemingly abandoned Hollywood to pursue lesser work, like governing California. The once-in-a-lifetime cast has raised the expectations of ultra-violence fans to almost prohibitively high levels, but The Expendables delivers pretty much exactly what its audience wants and expects: big, dumb, campy fun so deliriously, comically macho, it’s remarkable that no one in the cast died of testosterone poisoning. [Nathan Rabin]

Extraction

Extraction | Official Trailer | Screenplay by JOE RUSSO Directed by SAM HARGRAVE | Netflix

What actually sets Extraction apart from other mainstream action movies is the sadistic gnarliness of the violence, which appears heavily inspired by Indonesian action flicks like The Raid, The Raid 2, and The Night Comes For Us. Throats are crushed, necks are snapped, and blood periodically gushes on the lens. The first fight scene in the film, in which an unarmed Tyler dispatches a room full of assailants with whatever’s at hand, is grisly and actually pretty fun. He even kills a man with a rake, though the movie sadly spares us what should be a well-earned one-liner. The real difference between the film and its likely influences is that the Indonesian offerings are martial arts movies at heart, which is to say they involve fights with skilled combatants. Extraction, however, sticks to the American model of body counts. [Ignatiy Vishnevetsky]

Extraction 2

EXTRACTION 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

As in Extraction, the action sequences in Extraction 2 are the whole game here, and they do not disappoint. There’s a helicopter landing on a train, lengthy car chases, some North By Northwest-inspired dangling from a ledge, and innumerable room-full-of-killers mano a mano fight scenes. Most of these are done in what appear to be impossibly long single shots. The prior film had an 11-minute take; this time, one shot nearly doubles that. To the filmmakers’ credit, they admit that they used some editing trickery to achieve that effect. But these sequences are nonetheless truly impressive; you watch in amazement as the complicated fight choreography, involving dozens of stunt men and hundreds of gunshots and explosions, goes on and on. [Andy Klein]

Fast Five

Fast Five - Theatrical Trailer

Like a proper action sequel, Fast Five is bigger, louder, and sillier than its predecessors, but it’s more streamlined, too, smartly dumping the tired underground racing angle in favor of a crisp, hugely satisfying Ocean’s Eleven-style heist movie. At 130 minutes, it’s the longest of the series, but director Justin Lin and his screenwriter, Chris Morgan, keep turning out larger and more outrageous setpieces until a finale of epic destruction. Fast Five may be lizard-brain escapism—and there’s something unsettling about how it lays waste to Rio’s desperately poor favelas—but nonsense this well-orchestrated is a rare and precious thing. [Scott Tobias]

Hanna

Hanna - Official Trailer

There’s no shortage of verve to Hanna, a thriller where the action beats hit with precision and snap, with a camera that moves as if mounted on angel wings, and an unconventional Chemical Brothers score that propels it relentlessly forward. But where is it going? And why? These questions linger over this film from Joe Wright, whose stylistic chops helped take the stuffing out of prestige pieces like Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, but seem to be advertising themselves here. Hanna moves with great intensity and purpose with this story about a lethal 16-year-old raised in isolation. The film exists in a peculiar no-man’s land between Hollywood and art. Most of it is taken up by the chase between Saoirse Ronan and her pursuers (including Cate Blanchett) which is superficially exciting and handled with great aplomb. [Scott Tobias]

The Night Comes For Us

Image for article titled The best action movies on Netflix right now
Screenshot: The Night Comes For Us

Nothing about Timo Tjahjanto’s career has been measured. The writer-director’s full-length debut, Macabre (co-directed with Kimo Stamboel and based on their award-winning short, “Dara”), is a grisly slasher, the first Indonesian film ever to be banned in Malaysia for “excessive violence.” It seemed a new master of horror was on the rise. After teaming twice more with Stamboel, Tjahjanto struck out on his own with The Night Comes For Us, an organized-crime yarn that proves the director to be among the finest purveyors of can-you-top-this mayhem working today. What first comes across like it’s going to be Tjahjanto’s homage to Asian gangster movie royalty like John Woo and Johnnie To quickly reveals itself to be a madcap bloodbath, more in line with the wilder tendencies of Takashi Miike. While cut from the same stylistic cloth, Evans has slowly gravitated toward more operatic bombast (The Raid 2, The Apostle), whereas Tjahjanto’s proclivities have remained laser-focused: The messier, more gruesome, and more uproariously chaotic, the better. [Alex McLevy]

The Old Guard

Image for article titled The best action movies on Netflix right now
Photo: Aimee Spinks/Netflix

With The Old Guard, Love & Basketball and Beyond The Lights director Gina Prince-Bythewood helms an action-fantasy hybrid that takes the beauty marks—and warts—of each genre and creates a sequel-starter for Netflix. The film follows an idealistic cadre of heroes who all share a common thread: They can live for centuries. The titular group is led by Andy (Charlize Theron), with Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli) making up the rest of the crew. When a new immortal warrior, Nile (Kiki Layne), joins them, she sparks a reckoning with the Guard’s ideals—and the rosy picture they try to uphold. Early in the film, Andy gifts Booker with a copy of Cervantes’ Don Quixote, which makes sense: A novel whose central ethic is individual goodness amid an errant society fits right in among this league of extraordinary Samaritans. The Guard has been around for ages, fighting (and dying) for humankind. At some point, they each found others like them, and banded together to secretly rescue humanity from itself ad nauseam. From stopping nuclear bombs to rescuing child hostages, Andy and company are guardians of the same mortals who would detest them if their powers were found out. The rub is that there’s a cap on their so-called immortality—one day, wounds just stop healing. It’s at this point that this superhero movie becomes a changing-of-the-guard Western, ruminating on what we leave to the next generation and what ideals it prioritizes. [Anya Stanley]

The Raid: Redemption

The Raid: Redemption Official Movie Trailer [HD]

Gareth Evans’ Indonesian martial-arts throwback The Raid: Redemption has a look and feel that resembles the best of ’80s cult action movies: half John Carpenter, half John Woo. It’s all grainy and underlit, with shots framed just tight enough to keep the audience from seeing how little of the set has been dressed. Meanwhile, Mike Shinoda and Joseph Trapanese’s score (added to the U.S. version) is moody and synthetic, more like sound effects than music. The Raid is not some ironic or tongue-in-cheek retro exercise, like Machete or Hobo With A Shotgun. Evans is using old-school methods to make an old-school movie, out of a deep respect for unapologetic badassery. Of course, “story” isn’t what most people will be looking for from The Raid: Redemption, which is first and foremost an orgy of violence. Bullets, fists, and blades all fly, captured by Evans via a constantly moving, frequently gravity-defying camera. The emphasis here is speed: The fight choreography is blisteringly quick, designed to make viewers gasp, and then cheer. The only real knock against the film is that there’s no real variation in tone or plot from start to finish. Watch any given 15 minutes of The Raid and you’ve pretty much seen The Raid. But why would you only watch 15 minutes? [Noel Murray]

RRR

RRR Official Trailer (Hindi) India’s Biggest Action Drama |

Full of colorful heroes, fiendish villains, staggering action sequences, dizzying dance numbers, and most of all, virtuous friendship, driven by feverish creativity and a sharp and unambiguous sense of pride for India’s people and their history, writer-director S. S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language epic RRR quickly became the word-of-mouth sensation of the year. Its relentless capacity to please crowds, first in its initial release, then special-event screenings, and finally, as a part of Netflix’s streaming library (albeit in a different language), has catapulted it from appealing counterprogramming to a tremendous and seemingly indefatigable international sensation. While it’s undeniably a product of the film community, and industry, for which it was originally conceived, its growing and deserved success underscores the expansion of cinema as a platform for exploring different cultures and different traditions, as well as for the universality of a well-told story. [Todd Gilchrist]

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Terminator 2 has had so many scenes and lines embedded into pop culture for so long that people overlook just how genius a subversion of the original it is. It’s a shame that everybody goes into it knowing, “This is the one where Arnie’s the good guy,” because the first act does a flawless job of convincing an uninitiated audience otherwise. Robert Patrick’s T-1000 is such a skilled chameleon that it’s expected for him to assume the Kyle Reese role from The Terminator and protect John Connor. That is until a shocking slow-motion sequence reveals the opposite. From there, this is the ultimate effects-powered chase movie, balancing heartfelt character development with pioneering CGI and enormous stunt work. After matching the acclaim enjoyed by Aliens and eclipsing its box office take three-fold, Terminator 2 affirmed Cameron as the master of sequel-making—and summarized his every strength in the space of two hours. [Matt Mills]

What Happened To Monday

Noomi Rapace
Photo: Netflix

Don’t let the “Orphan Black knockoff” vibes sway you from checking out What Happened To Monday, a baldly silly yarn, set in a a future where environmental devastation has led to a strict global “one child per family” law. Noomi Rapace stars as seven identical septuplets named Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, etc.; each leaves the house one day a week, all under the same shared identify, which of course has disastrous consequences. The main draw is seeing Rapace pull off the delightful juggling act of seven different personalities, but director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow) also orchestrates gleefully over-the-top action and chase sequences. He’s staged a crowd-pleasing game of cat-and-mouse, jazzed up by sci-fi flourishes and a high concept. [Alex McLevy]

The Woman King

THE WOMAN KING – Official Trailer (HD)

The truly terrific performances—especially from Viola Davis—and the effective battle scenes deliver in the thrills in The Woman King. (The MPAA rating keeps it way, way less bloody than a typical Sunday night on HBO.) Most striking is the overall look of this film, a production designed to rebuke colonialist notions of Africa, the “dark continent.” The architecture of the King’s palace is richly designed, brimming with color and intricate decorative elements. Rarely does one watch a movie and think “great lighting!” but director Gina Prince-Bythewood and cinematographer Polly Morgan earned it here. Also, the costumes (from Star Trek: Discovery alum Gersha Phillips) are extraordinary, weaving fierce looks with fiercer weapons. Why would Lashana Lynch want a rifle when she can file her fingernails into instruments of death? The Woman King’s training scenes are more upbeat than most war pictures (think Stripes instead of Full Metal Jacket) and some of the scenes “at court” (especially with the King’s eunuch majordomo) have a fun Game Of Thrones quality. Prince-Bythewood, whose Beyond The Lights is one of the most overlooked movies of the last decade, has created a vision of historical Africa that has truly never been seen in a mainstream American movie. For that alone, she deserves a crown. [Jordan Hoffman]

