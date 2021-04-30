Remember the good ol’ days when you could see all the Christopher Nolan Batman films on Netflix? Well, those days are over. And remember the good ol’ days when you could watch a whole bunch of James Bond adventures on Netflix? Well, those days are over, too. So what’s left on Netflix that hasn’t been reunited with its corporate parent or escaped to another streamer? Plenty, as it turns out. Especially when it comes to the action adventure genre. That’s why, in honor of Gal Gadot’s globe-trotting spy-thriller Heart Of Stone, we’ve scoured Netflix’s menus to round up the best action films currently on the service. If you want a more expansive inventory of their offerings, check out our list of the best movies on Netflix. We created the following rock ’em, sock ’em rundown because we thought action films deserved their own spotlight.

Advertisement

Looking for other movies to stream? Check out our list of the best movies on Netflix, best movies on Disney+, and best movies on Hulu.

This list was most updated August 12, 2023.