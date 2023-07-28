The best Easter eggs in the new Haunted Mansion

The 2023 version of Haunted Mansion, like its cinematic predecessor in 2003 and the Muppet TV special in 2021, is loaded with Easter egg references to the classic Disneyland ride. That’s as it should be—since 1969, visitors and tourists have flocked to the original attraction and its numerous variations, creating generations of filmgoers who’ll absolutely be on the lookout for the inside jokes embedded in director Justin Simien’s remake.

While we don’t claim to have caught them all, we’ve do think we’ve captured a baker’s dozen worth of the best references and callbacks, some of which only obliquely involve the ride itself. But before you dive into our list, let’s be clear about just what an Easter egg is. It is not the appearance by a ride character in a significant role, like Jared Leto’s Hatbox Ghost, or Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, who both have plenty of scenes and lots of dialogue. Instead, the references that follow are all elements tied to the ride that you could miss without the right context. And before you proceed, here’s one last note of caution: beware of spoilers!