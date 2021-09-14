Hulu has renewed the murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building for a second season; the news come just as the series reaches its mid-season. As the case in season one begins to really heat up, scoring another round of the location-focused series begs the question: Just how many murders will take place in the Arconia?

Only Murders in the Building follows three neighbors in the sprawling New York apartment called the Arconia, who all share an obsession with a true crime podcast. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) suspects murder and sees it as their opportunity to put their true crime skills to the test (and to fulfill their own personal vendettas). As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years, while also getting to know their neighbors more and more. Eventually they begin to not only uncover details of the case, but lies they’ve all told each other.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and Jess Rosenthal. In addition to Martin, Short, and Gomez, Only Murders In The Building stars Amy Ryan, Aaron Dominguez, and Vanessa Aspillaga, with appearances from Sting (yes, that Sting) and Tina Fey.

With the fifth episode of the series arriving on Hulu this morning, Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) become more suspicious of their partner Mabel (Gomez), the two begin to investigate one of their own as she embarks on a solo mission to track the victim’s final days.

New episodes of Only Murders In The Building premiere on Hulu each Tuesday.