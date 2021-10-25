Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 25. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

4400 (The CW, 9 p.m., series premiere): Created by Anne Frick and Ariana Jackson, 4400 gives the similarly titled 2004 USA Network sci-fi drama (which was co-produced by CBS Television) a modern twist. The reboot also focuses on 4400 people who inexplicably return years after vanishing, only they haven’t aged a day and have no memory of what happened to them. However, these are mostly marginalized people who have been overlooked for the last century. Jackson has said the show will tackle “our country’s inability to reckon with its history of white supremacy.”

The government races to understand the phenomena of the 4400's return, and analyze a potential threat. Meanwhile, an empathetic social worker, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones), and a toughened community corrections officer, Keisha (Ireon Roach), are called to deal with the refugees. Their ideological clashes are put aside when they become familiar with those under their care—a group of unwilling time travelers grappling with their new reality.

Regular coverage

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

All American (The CW, 8 p.m., season-four premiere): The sports drama returns with the opener, titled “Survival Of The Fittest,” in which Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has to come to terms with the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).

Below Deck (Bravo, 9 p.m., season-nine premiere): The popular reality series, which chronicles the drama of crew members working and residing on superyachts during charter season, returns for another round. The ninth season is set in the Caribbean Islands of St. Kitts and Nevis on a superyacht starship called My Seanna. It boasts six cabins, a beach club, sundeck sauna, gym, and a helipad.