Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season six premiere): The sixth and final season of this sci-fi drama picks up with the solar system at war. It will debut with the first episode and continue weekly for six weeks. Zack Handlen writes in his review: “As the show heads into its sixth and (at least on Amazon) final season, its episode run nearly halved, it has to find satisfying answers to a seeming infinite number of questions, along with providing dramatically sound resolutions to an ensemble with so many competing interests that anything approaching a happy ending seems legitimately impossible, if not outright suspect. It’s a big ask, basically, and it’s not entirely surprising that season six doesn’t quite manage the trick of dotting every i and crossing every Holden.”

Regular coverage

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Movie night

Encounter (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “In the opening minutes of Encounter, a mosquito-like creature pierces its proboscis through a protective layer of human skin, going deep into flesh and blood. The little bug the attacker deposits inside its victim scuttles along vessels, burrows through connective tissue, and then explodes, jettisoning particles of itself outward to spread throughout the human body. The creepy-crawly tension of that early sequence teases the effective body horror filmmaker Michael Pearce weaves throughout Encounter. But the image also serves as a handy metaphor for the film’s failings: the way it infects an intriguing thriller of trauma and paranoia with invasive, consuming melodrama.” Read Roxana Hadadi’s full review of the movie, starring Riz Ahmed, here.

Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central, Saturday, 7 p.m.): Directed by Jaffar Mahmood, this barrier-breaking holiday film focuses on the celebrations of Diwali. Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra star as best friends who embark on a wild holiday adventure party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger. The two actors co-produce along with Kal Penn and Sameer Gardezi. The primarily South Asian cast also includes Penn, Lilly Singh, Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani, comedian Aparna Nancherla, and Ravi Patel, as well as Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, and Chris Geere.

Wild cards

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): SNL’s Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones lead the cast of this animation and live-action hybrid series, which mines the nostalgia of ’80s and ’90s television. Mooney plays Skip and Treybor, and takes a trip back to the cartoons of the Saturday morning era.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): It’s beginning to look like we may never be rid of Tiger King. After TK’s recent second season, Netflix is launching a spin-off of sorts focusing on Bhagavan Antle, a.k.a. Doc Antle. The three-episode docuseries from Rebecca Chaikin and Eric Goode chronicles his lifelong abuse of power as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories that set him at the top of the food chain.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): After the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

Crossing Swords (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season two): In this stop-motion animated medieval comedy, Patrick (Nicholas Hoult) is a good-hearted peasant who works under a king no one particularly likes in a kingdom where no one is particularly happy. Patrick is the black sheep of the family, and his criminal siblings tend to make his life hell. The show is fairly graphic in its display of war, murder, and nudity. The voice cast includes Tony Hale, Seth Green, Adam Pally, Maya Erskine, Luke Evans, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Aranyak (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this Indian-origin crime thriller, Kasturi (Raveena Tandon) is just about to retire from her small town police force when a terrible tragedy occurs. She joins hands with her incoming replacement, Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee), to determine who is responsible for the kidnapping and murder plots that are unraveling in the mountain-town of Sironah.