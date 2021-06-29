The Flash’s Killer Frost does some chillin’ with a villain

Brandon McKnight and Danielle Panabaker in The Flash Photo : Bettina Strauss/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 29. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): This season of The Flash (now with less Cisco, alas) is creeping up on its finale, with only four episodes left. Three, after tonight. And it doesn’t look like the show plans on wasting any time:

Lot to unpack there! So Team Flash and Central City are being attacked by an army of Godspeeds, and said army seems to be doing a pretty good job of it. Barry and Iris once again have to table their personal lives because of that pesky heroism thing. And Killer Frost reconnects with Chillblaine (guest star John Cor), a villain newly released from prison who is maybe not a villain anymore but who is definitely going to flirt with Frost a bunch, we suspect. Watch for Scott Von Doviak’s recap.

Regular coverage

Wild card



The Legend Of The Underground (HBO, 9 p.m.): Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey’s documentary is “a look at the struggle against rampant discrimination in Nigeria today, as seen through the lens of several bold and charismatic, non-conformist youth who fight to live out loud.”