September is here, and that means it’s finally time to watch The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power—well, for some of us. The Prime Video series, already reportedly the most expensive of all time, begins rolling out its two-episode premiere worldwide. Although U.S.-based fans will have to wait until 9 P.M. EST tonight to see the opening moments of the series, some fans and critics in other time zones have already been able to bear witness to the action, and offer their own reactions .

So far, reviews both from critics and fans alike have been generally, breathlessly glowing. This isn’t the Fyre Festival of television—that $1 billion clearly went somewhere, and multiple individuals have lauded the “phenomenal” series. Per Twitter user @cadecalrayn, the series is “visually stunning” and immediately merits a rewatch. Demonstrated superfan @myelessar agreed, calling the show “phenomenal” and writing: “the cast completely blew me away, the cinematography was quite literally insane and i feel so invested already.”

The series isn’t all about the grand setting, however, and the cast has also received credit for the reimagined Middle-earth’s vibrance. Critics have been raving over Morfyyd Clark’s performance, and @myelessar also specifically lauds Robert Aramayo’s turn as Elrond.

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about the enormous scale of The Rings Of Power premiere without mentioning another small-budget, indie series that’s been getting some buzz: HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon. Prime Video’s decision to roll out The Rings Of Power with a two-part premiere is a clear play to avoid season finale competition with House Of The Dragon.

But according to some critics like The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson, the competition is already thoroughly won —Nicholson’s four-star review describes The Rings Of Power as a series that “makes House of the Dragon look as if it has been cobbled together on Minecraft.” The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager shares the sentiment, writing that The Rings Of Power “puts House Of The Dragon to shame.” Although it seems it should be possible to let two high-fantasy, based-on-a-book-series queens to maximize each other’s joint slay, that level of production-value kudos (especially given HOTD’s also-hefty budget) is hard to ignore.

Between skeptical critics and bloodthirsty fans, however, there’s no one opinion to rule them all, and the series hasn’t pleased everyone. Entertainment Weekly’s Darren Franich calls the show “a special catastrophe of ruined potential” and seems to reflect a preference for HOTD’s familial drama. The critic finds a likeminded fan in @morganisawizard, who laments: “saw an early screening for rings of power last night. i really wanted to like it.. i didn’t.”

Regardless of positive or negative first impressions, most viewers seem to be in wait-and-see mode— excited by the initial premise and big-budget stylings, but staying prepared for the Game Of Thrones Season 8-style worst. The Rings Of Power is a go big or go home series if ever one existed, and that’s a fact that’s drawn equal amounts of respect and anxiety. User @acpovcrew urges fans to go in without qualms about the “incredible” series, and just let it speak for itself. No matter where The Rings Of Power heads next, the joy of seeing the big-screen magic Tolkien’s characters brought to new life feels momentous. As fan @@Sarenity93 puts it simply: “If you love LOTR and/or fantasy, it’s a must watch.”