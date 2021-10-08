When it comes to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, surprises are rarely a good thing. (That is, the various books, films, and now TV shows that make up the series are heavy on impromptu hook murders, light on “Just thinking of you!” bouquets .)

The cast of the Amazon TV reboot of the franchise got the rare exception to that rule at New York Comic-Con today, though, when they were ambushed mid-panel, not by a murderer rocking all the raw charisma of the Gorton’s fisherman, but by original I Know What You Did cast members Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipp e, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The four former franchise stars provided call-in questions for the show’s cast, plus series showrunner Sara Goodman.

The content of the questions wasn’t necessarily important, mind you —although, of course chaos engine Freddie Prinze Jr. puts special emphasis on pranking his fellow cast-members, rather than, say, saying something sweet about it being the film where he met his eventual wife, Gellar . But it was also clearly a happy surprise for new cast members Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amoruso, up to and including getting a note of blessing from Jennifer Love Hewitt, Julie James herself.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is reportedly taking its cues more from Lois Duncan’s original book than from the ’90s movies— albeit with a heavy dose of modernization that sees its young cast play a crew of characters how look to be just absolute assholes, if the trailer is anything t o go by. Said personality defects only heighten after the crew ends up with the series-standard shared murder secret; f rom there , paranoia, backstabbing, and straight up... uh, back (and front, and side) stabbings ensue.

The series is currently aimed toward an October 15 debut on Amazon Prime.