The Resident will no longer reside at Fox

You always hate to see a medical drama get cut down in its infancy. A nd so we report tonight , with regret, that Fox has decided to cancel its nascent doc show The Resident after a scant 6 seasons on the air. It’s so sad to see: Can you even really be said to have been a medical drama if you’re not cruising past a decade on TV in your sleep? It’s like the series barely even existed at all.

The Resident starred Matt Czuchry as the titular resident, Dr. Conrad Hawkins. (Easily t he most TV Doctor name we’ve encountered in a minute.) And while the series had the medical-drama standard of cast churn over the years, it also starred, in its sixth and now final season, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, and Andrew McCarthy, while also serving as the answer to “Hey, what’s Jane Leeves been up to since Frasier and Hot In Cleveland went off the air?” (She’s been starring on The Resident, since 2018.)

Ratings for the series were down after its most recent season ; meanwhile, Fox has apparently chosen not to send out the usual “God, we loved it, and we hate to see it go” press statements that you’d normally expect to accompany the end of a show that’s been a solid block of its Tuesday night line-up for the better part of a decade. The network is shoring up its medical drama roster, though. As Variety reports, Fox recently ordered a new doctor drama, Doc, which has a genuinely dopey premise that we’re kind of into: A prestigious doctor suffers a brain injury that wipes the memory of the last eight years of her life, and then still tries to practice medicine. Amazing, no notes.