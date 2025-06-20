Witness The Toxic Avenger in all his grody glory in first full trailer

Previous teasers for The Toxic Avenger showed a tiny bit of the grotesque transformation of Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage), but now we finally get to see him in action. The new Toxic Avenger trailer lays out most of the unlikely antihero’s origin story: He’s a meek single dad working a dead-end job at a company that “would knowingly poison its own customers just to boost their own profit margins.” Then he gets pushed into a vat of toxic chemicals, Joker-style, and becomes an entirely new creature.

If you’re a Toxic Avenger fan, none of this is news to you, but you’ll probably be interested in seeing where writer-director Macon Blair takes the superhero comedy. The trailer has plenty of outrageous kills and lots of blood, but it also has a heartwarming message about modeling bravery for the next generation. Of course, Toxie isn’t the best role model. “That was just self defense… you haven’t killed anyone else, have you?” his son (Jacob Tremblay) asks. “See, when you say, uh, ‘self defense’…” Winston hedges.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Toxic Avenger trailer also offers a look at the rest of the eccentric cast of characters, like Elijah Wood as the creepy Fritz Garbinger, henchman to Kevin Bacon’s villainous corporate boss Bob Garbinger. All of them appear to be having a blast with this campy, gory satire, which first premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2023. The film has since been picked up for distribution by Cineverse (the company behind organic horror hit Terrifier) and is set to premiere in theaters August 29. Toxie may be an “ugly son of a bitch,” but he’s set to “rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community,” per the synopsis. “In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.”