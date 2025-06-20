Witness The Toxic Avenger in all his grody glory in first full trailer
Peter Dinklage stars as Toxie in the campy reboot, premiering August 29.Photo courtesy Cineverse
Previous teasers for The Toxic Avenger showed a tiny bit of the grotesque transformation of Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage), but now we finally get to see him in action. The new Toxic Avenger trailer lays out most of the unlikely antihero’s origin story: He’s a meek single dad working a dead-end job at a company that “would knowingly poison its own customers just to boost their own profit margins.” Then he gets pushed into a vat of toxic chemicals, Joker-style, and becomes an entirely new creature.